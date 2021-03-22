BWW Interview: Ruby Locknar of JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY on the Show's Anniversary Episode and More

Boy, talk about a baptism by fire. Ruby Locknar had become friends with Jim Caruso through regular visits to his open-mic night CAST PARTY, getting up to perform now and then, enjoying the talent on the stage, and making friends with the other regulars. Then the lockdown hit and the two chums were isolating in their mutual homes when the quarantine turned into a perfect opportunity to collaborate on something. It turns out the singing actress is a tech wizardess who had all the skills The Adorable Showman needed in a producer for the online version of his show, Pajama Cast Party. Together, they turned his hair-brained isolation creation into the hit of the pandemic, leading way to an entire YouTube network that featured a show with comedy icon Julie Halston and Locknar herself even testing the waters with a one-on-one chat show.

Now, as Jim Caruso'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY passes the fifty-episode mark, Ruby has a surprise for Jim: the venerated emcee and host will walk into the Anniversary episode completely in the dark. Ruby has planned the entire episode, booked every guest, and left Caruso totally in the dark. Is it Jim's birthday? Because this is going to be the best surprise party of all time.

As the days ramp-up to episode fifty-one, and in honor of Women's History Month during which I have been focusing my sights on the women currently making history in cabaret, I asked Ruby to talk to me about producing, performing, and paving the way for other women at an ingenue age.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced with minimal edits.

Ruby Locknar, welcome back to Broadway World! How has life changed for you since we spoke last August?

Thank you so much for having me back! Life has been crazy, but really good. I moved into a new apartment, produced over 30 new projects, and truly pinch myself every single day because I can't believe this is my job!

You have not slacked off during the last year, that's for sure. You went into the pandemic a singing actress and are coming out of it an in-demand virtual producer. Was it on your radar, at all, that this work might be a part of your life?

To be completely honest, no, but I'm not totally surprised either. I've always been able to adapt to change quickly and was pretty tech-savvy from a young age. When the pandemic hit I was out of work as an actor, but I couldn't imagine a world where I wasn't involved in the arts. I knew that someone was going to need to pivot fast and start producing all of these events that could no longer happen in-person. Never in a million years did I think my business would blast off as fast as it did, but I'm incredibly grateful for such a fulfilling job during this time.

Help our readers to understand the life and work of a producer of virtual programming, won't you?

I like to say that basically I just press the big buttons that make the show happen! In all seriousness though, I'm the one programming the cues during a virtual event so that the show runs as smooth as possible. As far as "a day in my life," my schedule changes daily, but it usually involves meetings with potential new clients, rehearsals for events/shows I'm working on with current clients and also working on my own personal projects in the breaks that I have.

Your first show in the medium was Jim Caruso's Cast Party, which is getting ready to broadcast its anniversary episode. I understand that you have taken complete control of the program and that what will happen on the day will be a total surprise for Jim. How were you able to get Jim to relinquish control?

Our 1-year anniversary show is actually going to be our 51st show, which I truly cannot believe. It was actually Jim who suggested that I book the talent/co-host for the night, and I honestly couldn't believe he was willing to be kept completely in the dark. He's been great about it though - hasn't asked for a single hint and is so excited to be surprised!

I know you want to keep the mystery about the special episode, so, avoiding spoilers, get me to tune in to the fiftieth episode of Pajama Cast Party.

Well for starters, Jim is actually going to WEAR PAJAMAS. I know- big deal. I've been begging him for months and he's finally going to break them out for the 1-year anniversary show. The talent is also going to be insane with some segments that have never been done on Pajama Cast Party before. That's really all I can say though because *cough cough* Jim, I know you're reading this.

Who is your dream guest for Pajama Cast Party? Let's do a public call out to them.

I feel really lucky because we've been able to have so many dream guests on the show already thanks to Jim. Since we're here though, I'm going to dream really big and say Joe Mantello. I want him to come on and simply just tell me everything.

Pretend he won't read what you're going to say and tell me everything I should know about Jim Caruso.

I absolutely love Jim Caruso, but then again, who doesn't?! Sad people I guess. He's the kindest, funniest, most generous human being who has provided so many people so much joy throughout this pandemic. He likes his Coca-Cola in a mug, buys himself flowers every Monday before the show, and is obsessed with his lighting- Norma Desmond has nothing on Jim Caruso.

Tell us a little about the other shows that you work on, besides Pajama Cast Party.

I produce another weekly show with Jim called Virtual Halston, starring the brilliantly funny Julie Halston. We have a total blast every week, and Julie has quickly become family to me. Back in November I had a total "pinch me" moment and got to technically produce a virtual production of The Night of the Iguana starring Dylan McDermott and Phylicia Rashad. Most recently, I finished working on a virtual production of A Letter to Harvey Milk with the original Off-Broadway cast, which was such a wonderful experience.

With the vaccinations rolling out and the clubs reopening, will you be able to continue with this line of work?

I think if anything, this past year has shown us how great virtual events really are; you can reach an entirely new audience and never run out of seats or tickets. I honestly won't mind if my producing work slows down a bit because I can't wait to get back to my true love, which is acting, but I think my business will definitely still be a part of my life for quite a while. Who knows, maybe I'll even transition into producing some in-person events!

You are an accomplished performer, as well as a producer: with live entertainment making its way back into our lives, can we expect a Ruby Locknar club act sometime in the next year?

I would LOVE that! But only if I can do it at Birdland. And Julie Halston has to help me write it. And Jim can handle the lighting. That would be a dream though, and although I'm young, I definitely have a lot to say.

You tested the waters with your own virtual show, The Talkback with Ruby Locknar. What's the future look like for that project?



Getting to host and produce my own show was great, to say the least, but as the jobs kept picking up, I needed to make sure I was still giving my clients/ projects the attention they deserved. I've already started thinking about a new episode of The Talkback for this spring though!

What news on your work as a beauty and lifestyle coach?

I'm definitely not a coach in any way- I do have a beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel though! Creating videos has and always will be one of my biggest passions in life, and I still post new videos 3 days a week. It's a great way for my followers to get a more in-depth look into my life and feel like they really do have a friend on the internet. I've also gotten really into TikTok over the last month, and actually had a video go viral which was crazy fun! (Visit Ruby's YouTube channel HERE.)

This is Women's History Month - What reflections do you have on being a young woman changing the way entertainment is presented during the last year, and how it has changed your outlook for the future?

I feel very lucky to be a young woman growing up during this time, and I've learned so much running my business this last year. I think now more than ever I truly know my worth and am so excited for the future. If I can pivot and create a business during a pandemic, I feel like I can do anything! I just hope that I've inspired others to take the jump and say yes to that little idea in their head- you truly never know where it might take you.

Ruby, thank you for coming back to chat with us today - I can't wait to see the Anniversary episode of Pajama Cast Party, helmed solely by you!

Thank you so much for having me!

See the Anniversary episode of Jim Caruso'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY on Monday, March 29th at 8 pm EST HERE. Visit the Pajama Cast Party Facebook page HERE.

The Pajama Cast Party artwork is by Justin "Squigs" Robertson.