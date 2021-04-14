BWW Interview: George Dvorsky 'n' Sally Mayes of PETE 'N' KEELY at Paper Mill Playhouse

When PETE 'N' KEELY premiered off-Broadway in 2000, it looked like it was going to be the hit of the off-Broadway season. Many obstacles got in the way and the show ran for a sadly short time. In the years since, though, thanks to regional theater productions and a bang-on original cast recording, Pete 'N' Keely has developed a devoted following of fans, especially among the lucky actors who have had the chance to play the dueling divorcees.

In 2019 the original Pete Bartel and Keely Stevens, George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes, teamed up for a truncated version of the show for the legendary Birdland jazz and cabaret nightclub, and The Return of Pete 'N' Keely may have just put something in the air because Paper Mill Playhouse decided to film a full production of the cult favorite, starring the creating actors.

PETE 'N' KEELY the film will stream April 17-May 1, and tickets are available on the Paper Mill Playhouse website HERE, with a special offer for fans who may not want to buy a subscription but who want to see Sally and George bring the lounge lizards back to life, one more time.

Before the show airs, I accepted an invitation to speak with Sally and George via Zoom, and let me tell you: if you're going to be a first-time on-camera interviewer, you really couldn't pick a better duo to ease you into the water. Thanks, Sally, for asking me to do this, and thanks, George, for having the duck mask handy -- I'll certainly never forget it. I'll see you both on April 17th, when I tune in to see the film!

Broadway World Readers, be sure to scroll down to get all the information on how to see PETE 'N' KEELY; in the meantime, please enjoy my little chat with Sally 'N' George

Staged as a live taping of a 1968 television special that reunites a divorced singing duo, this kitschy spoof had New York critics singing its praises. As Pete and Keely stroll down memory lane reprising songs from their days of stardom, they take "unscripted" swipes at each other that dredge up hilarious moments from their turbulent past. This charming musical features unforgettable renditions of the era's popular favorites as well as original songs in the spirit of the times. Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, Bette Midler's Divine Miss Millennium Tour, Paper Mill's Gypsy and Little Shop...) to direct.

By James Hindman

Original Lyrics by Mark Waldrop

Original Music/Arrangements by Patrick Brady

