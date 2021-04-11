BWW Interview: Eugene Ebner Talks to Jeremy Stolle of NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS

The lucky residents of Andover are in for a treat as live performing returns to Wichita because Broadway leading man Jeremy Stolle will be back on the boards this summer with his concert NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS. As theaters and concert halls emerge from the darkness, entertainers are happily being booked around the country for performances of all natures, ranging from solo concerts to nightclub acts to fully-staged plays. So when Music Theater Wichita announced that the Phantom of the Opera veteran would be making an appearance in their season, Broadway World Cabaret reached out to live-interview talent and BWW correspondent Eugene Ebner and asked him if he might be persuaded to do an on-camera chat with Mr. Stolle... after all, they have a long personal and artistic association, including a collaboration on the song "Angel" which Ebner composed for his late mother. Ebner The Amiable had an interview arranged within days and Broadway World Cabaret is proud to feature that exclusive chat with Mr. Stolle, along with the press release for his appearance in Wichita.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Phantom's Jeremy Stolle in No More Talk of Darkness at Capitol Federal Amphitheater celebrating Music Theatre Wichita's 50th season in their summer concert series.

Live events are BACK! KMEntertainment is elated to announce Stolle House Productions' No More Talk of Darkness starring Phantom's Jeremy Stolle with Music Theatre Wichita at Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover! May 13-16, 2021.

Jeremy is a current Phantom veteran with over a decade of experience wearing the mask. Yes, you will hear Phantom like you have never heard Phantom before, but there is so much more beyond the darkness of the Phantom's lair. "No More Talk of Darkness" infuses Jeremy's unparalleled voice and extensive musicianship with the high packed, show stopping power of the Unreachable Stars Band to create the ultimate celebration and electrifying spectacle of the Broadway mega musical. Everyone in the Unreachable Stars band plays multiple instruments, sings 5 languages and rocks venues with a never ending enthusiasm for Broadway and beyond. This concert crosses over several musical genres with many hilarious tales which will keep you on the edge of your seat. The music has been designed for full theatrical impact by movie composer, James Morgan, in his New York Sound studios. His dynamic arrangements of these hit songs from stage and screen are designed to GO BIG or GO HOME! Enjoy the circus!

"...and the lanky, funny, charming and talented man with a voice that can melt butter...who helmed it." - Broadway World

Jeremy Stolle (he/him): Jeremy is a recording artist and concert singer currently in the record breaking Broadway production of the Phantom of the Opera. With over two decades experience in live theatre, notable appearances include Disney theatricals Pre-Broadway production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, directed by Scott Schwartz and written by Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, and Peter Parnil; featured on the hit original cast recording of Hunchback (Jehan). Other theater credits include the workshop production of Broadway's: A TALE OF TWO CITIES The Musical, Music Theater Wichita's: THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, (Trevor Graydon), SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS (Adam), North Shore Music Theater's CAMELOT, (Lionel), multiple national productions of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Gaston). Jeremy played the title role in Jekyll and Hyde and Scarlet Pimpernel for which he won an Elly Award for "Best Actor in A Musical". Other roles include Billy Bigalow in Carousel and Tommy in Brigadoon. Jeremy was honored to sing the Grand Finale Anthem "Help is on the Way" at the star studded Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids/Year-end Concert, "The Easter Bonnet." Jeremy has traveled the world singing concerts and symphonies including A Yuletide Celebration with Sylvia McNair, the Indianapolis Symphony, Broadway Stars concert in Taiwan, and The Modesto Symphony Pops. "No More Talk of Darkness" has appeared with Performing Arts Centers nationwide including The Straz, The Overture Center, W. Carroll Coyne Center and more! In New York, he appeared with 54 Below, Birdland, Broadway.com's National Showcase for Blockbuster Musicals and Broadway in

Bryant Park. Jeremy also had the highest honor of appearing opposite the former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg as Mini Phantom in the yearly New York Press Core- Mayors Roast. Television Credits Include Good Morning America, CBS', As the World Turns (Patrick), ABC's All My Children, and FX Channel's, Rescue Me.

In addition to live performance, Jeremy, as a recording artist, has a solid online fanbase cultivating millions of hits on Spotify for his many recordings. His solo album, "In the Moment," has sold many copies in over 30 countries.

Even through the loss of live performances, halted new productions, a casting stand still, and uncertainty surrounding the return of public gatherings, our students prevail! Young, aspiring performers mask up, work outside and continue to study. It is INSPIRING and exactly what makes artists who they are! It reminds us why we do this and makes us proud to be a part of the arts community. The stars of tomorrow never gave up.

This concert is dedicated to those that find a way.

