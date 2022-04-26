BWW Interview: Catching Up with SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC's Natasha Castillo

These are busy times for Natasha Castillo. The staple of the cabaret community and best friend of every artist working to bring cabaret a into the spotlight recently went back to work in her office, after working remotely since the beginning of the pandemic. It wasn't just her work as a supervisory data project manager that kept her constantly busy during the quarantine, though, because Natasha took her popular open mic program to the net, producing a show a week (a show a week) for over a year. Once the stay-at-home order was lifted, the documentarian and producer practically ran to Don't Tell Mama with her dayglo scrunchie in her hair to resume performances of her Eighties pop music show. It seems you just can't keep a good cabaret gal down... or, more likely, you can't keep Natasha Castillo down.

Hoping the super-busy creative might spare a few minutes for a visit visit, Broadway World Cabaret reached out to the benevolent force of nature to ask for an interview, and Natasha, naturally, said yes. That's what Natasha Castillo does: say yes. And then she makes it all happen.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced here with minor edits.

Natasha Castillo, welcome to Broadway World.

Hi!

It's a little chilly in New York but it is actually spring today. You've been a New Yorker for quite a long time now, and you've seen the city through these last difficult two years. From your point of view, how is our fair city doing these days?

Stephen, first, thank you so much for thinking of me! The weather has been acting a bit nuts lately. One day we have 66 degrees and the next day, it's winter all over again. However, I agree that spring is here. I feel it and the trees in Central Park are feeling it too!!

As far as how the city is doing? I grew up in NYC. These last two years were unlike anything I've ever experienced (as it was for everyone else, I am sure). New York went from a city that was constantly buzzing nonstop with activities to a sudden halt. I felt that it created quite a shock, to say the least for everyone. We were forced to isolate, learn how to be alone, and figure out virtual ways to be social. Then, just as we were getting used to it, the vaccine came out. The city seems to be slowly recovering. The pandemic took quite a toll, but NYC is resilient. I don't want to be a downer but although the vaccine is out there, and the effects of covid seemed less lethal, I still believe that we must take caution. I always believe, "better safe than sorry".

And you? How has your life been since the reopening of the industry post-quarantine?

To be honest, I've been quite busy during the quarantine as I was working full time from home the whole time. The pandemic made me realize that I like working from home...haha. I never knew that because I've worked in the office my entire career. Now I'm back in the office 50% of the time and I hate it lol. We've lost a lot of Staffing because many decided to go for jobs that don't require working in the office. I can't say I blame them for leaving. Instead of a team of 8 working for me, I am down to 1 (sighs).

Here's a funny thing. I've always been a social creature but during the pandemic, I've been alone the whole time. The hardest part was not having human contact, but after a while, I learned to enjoy my solitude. I was able to enjoy my apartment, my neighborhood here at the UWS, play my guitar/keyboard, paint, do arts and crafts, play with my tech toys, and sing every day.

Even though things are opening, I haven't been going out much. Covid, to me, is still not a thing in the past as it is for many people I know and all the attacks around the city made me decide to stay put. I go out as "needed" and when I "do" go out, I am double-masked with a face shield LOL. I look like someone from Star Trek.

During the quarantine you helmed one of the cabaret industry's most consistent virtual entertainment options, the Spotlight on You Open Mic live-stream, which is still happening today. Walk me through that experience, won't you please?

Well, as some may know, my day job is heavily involved in Crypto data analytics, and I am technical by nature. A lot of my meetings were conducted virtually. When the pandemic hit and everything shut down, over conversations with my cabaret friends, it occurred to me that maybe I can move Spotlight to the virtual platform. Just because we can't do it in person doesn't imply that we can't meet virtually. I put it into action and by early April, I had the first virtual spotlight. I think Virtual Spotlight on YOU Open Mic was the first open mic that went virtual. It was a bit time-consuming at the beginning because I spent a lot of time walking people through the process of using Zoom, but I didn't mind. I thought I was going to do it once a month, but people loved it and asked if I could do it more often... before you know it, I was doing it weekly and now it has a life of its own hahaha.

In the beginning, the attendees consisted of cabaret performers that normally came to the live Spotlight. Over time, the group expanded to include people from across the country/world who heard about Spotlight via word of mouth/ google searches. It was wonderful seeing how all the wonderful performers came together and joined the "Spotlight family".

Despite the city opening, I am keeping the Virtual Spotlight. Once a month, on the second Saturday, Spotlight is live. For all the other weeks, the Virtual Spotlight will continue to support those who love the virtual platform and those who are outside of NYC!

You take your work with Spotlight On You very seriously - it's easy to see the passion with which you care to raise the artists of the community into the light. Where does that instinct originate for you?

Are you sure you want to ask that question, Stephen? Haha, I can go on all day talking about that! However, I don't want to turn this into a book so I will give you an abridged version. Growing up with a mom who was a celebrity in Southeast Asia (with her own TV show and many records with EMI/Decca), I started singing when I was two years old. Through the years I sang in choirs and bands but due to some traumatic life experiences, I went through years without performing.

There is nothing worse than a performer who cannot find a place to perform and doesn't know where to start. I speak from experience. Discovering the Singers Forum was a blessing to me. I discovered and became a regular of the Singers Forum Open Mic, created by the late John Koprowski (he later asked me to be his co-host because he loved the energy I brought to the stage). That open mic provided a wonderfully supportive atmosphere conducive to growth and it was there where I found my way back to my performing self again.

When Singers Forum went defunct, so did the open mic but a seed was planted and Spotlight on YOU Open Mic was the fruit. John wanted to recreate the Singers Forum Open Mic but this time, with my added input (Featured celebrities/different musical directors monthly, low-cost videos, and promotion). Sadly, John passed away before he had the chance to become a part of Spotlight.

I found myself alone in this costly venture, but I carried it on in the memory of John Koprowski and because I wanted to give back what I have received to the community. I want to provide an environment where people can feel safe and supported where they can sing/perform and find themselves.

You are an industry documentarian with cameras still and moving. How did you first start your work behind the camera and what drives you in that pursuit?

As it had been said, a picture paints a thousand words. I truly believe in that. As a child, I grew up in the spotlight. I was a happy baby who loved to smile and pose, and my Uncle Jason was a budding photographer who loved taking photos of all types. I have tons of photos/videos documenting my childhood. I love picking up a photo album/video and reminiscing, so I got into taking pictures early on. Seeing videos of my late mother further led me down that path.

When I was at the Singers Forum, I was in a work-study program and one of my jobs was videoing events. It was there that I discovered my knack for videography. People requested for me to video them because they liked the way I captured their moments and before I knew it, it became a business. Before the pandemic, I was the go-to videographer at the Friars Club in addition to what I do in the cabaret world.

You're a correspondent for the website NiteLife exchange. What are your philosophies and ambitions as an entertainment journalist?

I have to thank Rob Lester for my role as correspondent for NiteLife Exchange. He saw my work and recommended me to Scott Barbarino and that is how my career started at NiteLife.

As an entertainment journalist, I bring my love of cabaret and its essence into my photography and want my photos to tell the story. I want to promote, cover and support "Through the Lens of Natasha".

Even while working on Spotlight On You, your own work as a documentarian, and your contributions to NiteLife Exchange, you are still performing. How does your life as a performing artist inform the other areas of your work in the cabaret and concert community?

"Natasha Castillo's Excellent 80's Adventure" is my 4th cabaret show, the first I've done in over 5 years. I had a story and idea and so I went with it. I brought it over to Lennie Watts, my director. I call him the wizard of cabaret and the wonderful Tracy Stark. Together we created the show!

Being a performing artist is very helpful in informing me of the other areas of my work in the cabaret and concert community. Cabaret is about storytelling and that is something that is important to note while documenting. I always discuss the show with the performers before I video them to get a sense of the message they want to present. In addition, as an artist, it is important to look good and I always try to go out of my way to pay attention, make sure to capture the best side of the artist, and not just document the event!

Speaking of community, you present one of the most optimistic and helpful presences in the industry. What would you say has been the general vibe in the cabaret and concert community since things reopened?

My sense is that the community was tired of Covid and after two years of isolation and suppression, people are eager to come out again. There are those who want to just live normally and go straight back to the way things were pre-Covid and there are those who are cautious and still scared. I think there are arguments favoring both sides. I try to find a happy medium.

You are well known for your skill with ballads but your latest show has been all Eighties covers. Did you have to go out of your comfort zone to go in this new direction?

You don't know this but in a former lifetime, I was the lead singer of an alternative rock band when I was in college. 80's music brings me back to my childhood happy place. As a kid, I don't think there was any music outside my comfort zone hahaha!

Natasha, when are you going to create the Natasha Castillo vegan cooking show?

What prompted this question? Is there any interest in that hahaha? I love cooking for myself and feeding my friends.

Natasha Castillo, thank you so much for visiting with Broadway World today, and continued success with all of your ventures.

Thank you so much Stephen for taking the time for this interview! You are one of the most supportive forces in cabaret and I want to take a moment to thank YOU for all your hard work!!

For all things Castillo visit the Natasha Castillo website HERE.

Advertising for a recent instalment of Open Mic Night @Singers Forum: