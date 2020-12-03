BWW Feature: The Elevator Pitch In The Digital Age

An article in one of the important industry trade magazines outlined the extent to which the casting directors of Los Angeles and New York have come to rely on social media when it comes to casting actors. The article contained a declaration that more casting is achieved, these days, from social media than from resumes or even auditions. We all know it. It is sometimes odd to say it out loud, to acknowledge it, but it is downright strange to read it in a reputable show business trade sheet; nevertheless, there it was, in black and white, plain as day: roles are cast off the internet. After nine months of coronavirus mishegas that is absolutely more true than ever before.

Artists have always had to rely on self-promotion to get work. Whether working in the performing arts, visual arts, the literary arts, or any other branch of the creative world, artists have to be willing to, to be able to put themselves out there. It can be frustrating, it can be a drag, it can be embarrassing but it doesn't change the fact that authors sign books, painters press flesh, and actors hand out headshots. Without these practices, their careers stall and their work remains unseen. It doesn't have to be unseen, though.

It's a new world. Models don't carry portfolios anymore - they are represented online. Singers don't carry demos anymore - they are represented online. Actors don't even have to audition in person anymore - they do it online. At any given moment during the day, a performer might find themselves at a party, on a plane, in an elevator with someone that might be able to offer them work. When that someone asks "Where can I see your work?" the artist should be able to direct them to an online presence - a website, an Instagram page, a YouTube channel, a pro-Facebook page, a Wikipedia page. Every artist wishing to work needs to be easily found through a Google search. An artist working without an online representation of their work is an artist working in a vacuum. Now, more than ever, artists need some form of digital representation.

I recently saw an announcement on my Facebook newsfeed - Gerrilyn Sohn had a new website. I love looking at artists' websites. I had some time to kill (who doesn't these days?) so I posted on my own Facebook page, asking the artists of the community to share their links with me. That request led me down a rabbit hole of digital creation for the artists working in the club and concert industry.

Follow me down the rabbit hole, too. See what these fine folks have done and what they are up to today, as we look at some of the websites and social media handles of the Club Kids.

Seth Bisen-Hersh - performer/producer/writer/musician - WEBSITE

Steve Bustamante - videographer WEBSITE - performance/songwriting WEBSITE

Jim Caruso - singer/emcee - WEBSITE

Joan Darragh singer- YouTube CHANNEL

Doris Dear - entertainer/interviewer - Twitter @Doris_Dear - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL - Wikipedia PAGE

"In the past, when I had to vote for some MAC nominees that I couldn't get to see their shows, I would immediately try to hunt them down on the internet.. YouTube, IG, anything to help me find out more about them as a performer, and I am baffled by lack of presence. I am by no means proficient in this and still a big work in progress, and also need to update more often! Lol But I am at least have some sort of presence if you search "

---Lisa Yaeger



Patrick DeGennaro - singer/songwriter/musician/coach - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL - FACEBOOK

Dawn Derow - singer - FACEBOOK - YouTube CHANNEL

Lianne Marie Dobbs - actor/singer - Instagram @nycnightingale - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL

Natalie Douglas - singer/coach - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL

Kevin Dozier - singer - WEBSITE

Melissa Errico - singer/actor/author - Instagram @melissa_errico_fairymom - FACEBOOK -WEBSITE - Sondheim Sublime WEBSITE

Fleur Seule - retro/swing/jazz band - WEBSITE

Alexa Green - singer/coach - @atalexagreen on all socials - WEBSITE

Hannah Jane - singer - @hannahjanenyc on all socials - WEBSITE

Rachel Hundert - singer/songwriter - WEBSITE

Raissa Katona Bennett - actor/singer - WEBSITE

"Regina Zona did a post a while back during Quarantine trying to get us all to "Subscribe" to our fellow singers' pages... GIVE EACH OTHER A BOOST! We gotta start somewhere. If the MACNYC youtube channel can have 1.61K subscribers the rest of us should too!"

---Dawn Derow



Becca C. Kidwell - singer/writer/director/healer - WEBSITE



Nicolas King - singer - WEBSITE



Lina Koutrakos - singer/songwriter/director/teacher - WEBSITE



Laurie Krauz - singer - WEBSITE

Mary Lahti - actor/singer/dancer - WEBSITE

Jamie Lozano - composer/musical director/arranger/producer - WEBSITE

Karen Mason - actor/singer - WEBSITE

Michael McAssey - performer/musical director/conductor - WEBSITE

Peter Michael Marino - performer/producer/writer/coach - WEBSITE

Judi Mark - performer - Instagram @performerjudimark - YouTube CHANNEL - WEBSITE

Meagan Michelson - singer/actor - Instagram @meaganmichelson - FACEBOOK - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL

"It is so important! When the business comes back (and it will!) there will be a years worth of product online! Keeping vital is very important. It is not easy for me because technology is not my "happy space" BUT I have jumped in and learned many skills I never knew I needed. I have audio, video, lights and mics, backdrops know-how that allows me to do what I need for auditions, demos, little shows every Thursday from my living room. Of course, all of this equipment takes up so much room I have no place for a Christmas Tree this year! Oh well. 2021 will have a tree, I hope!"

---Karen Mason



Alyssa Muniz - singer/actor - WEBSITE

Kati Neiheisel - singer - WEBSITE

Michael Orland - musician/arranger/coach - Instagram/Twitter @michaelorland - FACEBOOK

Alex Pearlman - filmmaker/documentarian - VIMEO - YouTube CHANNEL

Linda Purl - actor/singer - WEBSITE

Sierra Rein - singer - Instagram/Twitter: @sierrarein - FACEBOOK - WEBSITE

Julie Reyburn - singer/director/coach - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL

David Rhodes - actor/writer/solo performer - WEBSITE

Brian Charles Rooney - actor/singer - WEBSITE

Dana P. Rowe - composer/musical director/author - WEBSITE

Robbie Rozelle - performer/emcee/designer - WEBSITE

Harold Sanditen - performer/emcee - Instagram/Twitter: @haroldsanditen - FACEBOOK 1 - FACEBOOK 2 - YouTube CHANNEL - WEBSITE

Amanda Scalici - The Scalicis: jazz group - WEBSITE

Eva Marie Shahoian - singer - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL

Gerrilyn Sohn - singer - WEBSITE

"As someone who has curated many festivals with hundreds of performers, it astounds me that so many of them literally have no presence online. And when they do, it's some crappy handheld camera footage of them performing under-lit at some underground club. You know I don't mind that self-promotion stuff."

---Peter Michael Marino



Tracy Stark - singer/songwriter/musician/musical director/more - WEBSITE

Deborah Stone - singer/songwriter/guitarist - Instagram @Deborah.Stone.Sings WEBSITE

THOSE GIRLS - vocal group - WEBSITE

Lauren Turner - singer - WEBSITE

Lisa Viggiano - singer/teacher - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL

Michah Young - performer/songwriter/musical director/coach - WEBSITE

Mitchell Walker - director/producer/coach - WEBSITE

Mark Weiser - musician/producer Dueling Pianos - WEBSITE - FACEBOOK

Robin Westle - singer - WEBSITE



Dorian Woodruff - singer - YouTube CHANNEL



Lisa Yaeger - singer - WEBSITE - YouTube CHANNEL



Deborah Zecher - singer/storyteller/rabbi - WEBSITE

Meri Ziev - singer - Instagram @meriziev - FACEBOOK - YouTube CHANNEL - WEBSITE

Regina Zona - singer/teacher/writer - WEBSITE

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles