Photos: Highlights of Carol Lipnik's CREATURES OF THE WIND at Pangea

Singer/ Songwriter Carol Lipnik returned to Pangea with Gordon Beeferman on piano in CREATURES OF THE WIND on Friday, April 26th, at 7pm. The evening featured re-imagined standards and new original songs on themes of transience, love, flight, and her quest to find beauty, humor, and catharsis amid the escalating chaos and disasters of today. See photos from the night below taken by Conor Weiss.

Carol Lipnik. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Carol Lipnik. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

