BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Twenty-One - The Lovebirds Edition

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to the Pandemic Playlist series. I've been so busy this last week reporting on streaming events, crowdfunding, and CDs you can enjoy from home that I haven't had time to compile a Youtube watch list for you, in spite of my best intentions. Believing I would make one of my regular playlists, instead of one with a particular focus, I sat down at the computer to get to work and that's when I saw it, right on my Google calendar: today is my anniversary. So, in honor of 34 years of connubial bliss, I decided to put aside the playlist upon which I was working and go in search of videos of the couples of cabaret. It's a lot harder than you might think! Finding video footage of a diverse range of couples who work together on the nightclub stage is a tough call - apparently, gone are the days of Lucy and Ricky or Steve and Eydie ... but I thought long and hard, did some Google and Youtube searches, and found some folks that I have certainly loved watching in the past, and if you haven't, I know you will today and in the future. Interestingly, every single couple I could locate on Youtube were filmed performing on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below - apparently, 54 Below is all about romance.

1. Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley - The couple who was so romantic, so in love, that their partnership became their trademark. Their couples shows and CDs were so beloved that, even though Ms. Mazzie is no longer with us, their legacy lives on.

2. Andy Mientus and Michael Arden - They have shared their love story with family, friends and fans through their social media, their work on Broadway, and their appearances on the cabaret stage. They have lit the way for young couples who look to them with respect and look for them for guidance.

3. Joanna Gleason and Chris Sarandon - They met while doing the play Nick and Nora and 28 years later, Mrs. Sarandon wistfully and swooningly recounts the stories from their life together, and then she invites him to the stage so that, together, they can make their audience members swoon.

4. Kariana Sanchez and Stephen Santana - The young acting couple is the pair of sweethearts working front of house at Feinstein's/54 Below at night while they pursue their performing dreams during the day. This year the regulars of the club saw the adorable couple duet during the 54 Below staff show... and a showbiz couple is born. (Photo of Kariana N Stephen by Michael Hull)

5. Jason Forbach and Joseph Spieldenner - The life-threateningly Leading Men-like husband and husband met while doing the play Les Mis together and though they may have started on a barricade, they have ended up in a quarantine. Happily ever after, in love.

6. Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector - Whether appearing on their own or as a married couple, the Spectors have set an example on how to be a successful acting household, each supporting each other from ringside, on the social media, or on the red carpet. Their love story travels with them, wherever each of them goes.

7. Kirsten and Matthew Scott - The acting couple often appears apart from one another, usually on the theatrical stage, but every now and then nightclub audiences are treated to the up-close-and-personal experience of seeing them together. Could this GET any cuter? Uuuum... no.

8. Ashley Spencer and Jeremy Jordan - Mr. Jordan talks about Mrs. Jordan a lot in his solo shows, and in his latest 54 Below show he wowed audiences with his rhetoric about his wife and their daughter. It is, though, always a special night when Ashley gets up on the stage with her husband to show the fans the depth of their romance. What better way than a beloved Disney duet?

9. Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey - The dreamiest boy couple on Broadway appear with and without each other to great success but thanks to everyone's Fairy Godfairy, Benjamin Rauhala, they met for A Very Broadway Valentine's Day to sing some decidedly non-Broadway music. That lucky audience is still thinking about it, too.

10. Orfeh and Andy Karl - It's Orfeh and Andy, the couple everyone wants to know, the couple everyone wants to be. 'Nuff Said.

11. Christine Andreas and Martin Silvestri - Mr. and Mrs. Silvestri are inseparable. They work together like the great duos of history, he playing for her shows and she singing his astonishing arrangements. Often, though, the glorious duo performs with Marty talking to his wife during the show, but not singing a note. Since the world went into voluntary quarantine, the divine duo has been putting out regular home-recorded videos, to brighten our days. Here is one of those videos, one that shows the love they have for one another, and for the world.





