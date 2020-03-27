BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Twelve

Today's Pandemic Playlist is all about the fun and festive people who fill the cabaret rooms of the world and, specifically, New York City. These talented artists have put on some of the best shows seen in New York this or any other year, and their work always surprises and amazes audiences who are still surprised and amazed by how great they were the last time around.

1. Leslie Orofino is one of the strong women of cabaret, leading other women by example. Always true to her own aesthetic, this justice of the peace by day, saloon singer by night has an affinity for The Great American Songbook, but an appreciation for today's singers, like Lady Gaga. She makes her own rules and when she wants to, she breaks them. See Leslie in action HERE and then see her website HERE

2. Jayson Kerr is about a minute from hitting it big. With his big voice, big personality and big dreams, his hard work is going to pay off. This singing actor gives every project his every focus and that's why every appearance he makes has this kind of GREAT result, no matter what the nature of the musical number. Watch for him. Find the delightful Mr. Kerr online HERE

3. Scott Coulter & Jessica Hendy are friends and colleagues and anyone who has seen them in action can see the bond between them. He is the driving force behind Spot On Entertainment and she is the woman who has played Grizabella in CATS in both Broadway productions and the first national tour. Both artists always looking to try new things, Coulter is continually creating new concerts for the consummate artists at Spot On, and Jessica, as one of those artists, is always game to try the biggest, most demanding numbers. Their devoted friendship and work relationship is clearly seen in this DUET Find the websites of SCOTT and JESSICA

4. Nicole Zuraitis is one of the industry's great Jane of All Trades. This singer-songwriter is equally comfortable behind the piano with a mic, or in the center spot with someone else at the keys. She can sing any genre of music and then tell a story worthy of a story slam. Ms. Zuraitis has such a huge fanbase that Birdland books her into week-long performances during which she does two shows a night. Watch this FLAWLESS performance to see why. Find Nicole Zuraitis online HERE

5. Perry Ojeda is a Broadway leading man who turned in his Capezios for the warmer climes of California. His immense skills and leading man good looks unwavering, Mr. Ojeda embarked, last year, on a journey with a one-man show about Comden and Green and when he played 54 Below with that show a full house of fans got to see this BEAUTIFUL performance. One hopes Mr. Ojeda will be back with this or any other show. HERE is Mr. Ojeda's website

6. Matt Doyle & Bonnie Milligan are two of today's new Broadway stars. Though Doyle has a few years' advantage over Milligan, she is catching up fast, through tours, concerts, cabarets and an active social media. Both insanely popular and both incredibly hardworking, these two stars bring their A-Game to every appearance, and this performance of a really FAMOUS duet is proof positive that they earn every accolade the old fashioned way: hard work. @BeltingBonnie is Ms. Milligan's Twitter handle and Mr. Doyle can be found online HERE

7. Lucie Arnaz is an actress of iconic stature in the business, and her fans have stayed with her every step of the way, filling theaters around the country, in New York, and in the United Kingdom. Her club acts are always entertaining, and always informed by her life experiences, with her latest one "I Got The Job!" being one of the best shows this writer has ever seen. Here, she performs a song with which she has a personal CONNECTION and HERE is Lucie's website.

8. Kyle Dean Massey is one of the busiest actors working today, with credits on the stage, in front of the camera, and in the concert halls, not to mention his work as an instructor, teaching master classes to many grateful students. His club acts never fail to please because the young leading man always brings his true personality to the stage, sharing the stories about his life and, especially, about his love, evidenced in this really personal LOVE SONG. Kyle can be found online HERE

9. Jane Monheit, Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso & Clarke Thorell are all big names and big draws when it comes to filling a theater, so when Jim Caruso's Cast Party Goes to the Movies played Lincoln Center, this Judy Garland NUMBER was one of the best songs of the night. After all, listen to those harmonies! Find these four online here: JANE JIM BILLY Clarke on Twitter @ClarkeThorell

10. Debbie Gravitte is a Tony Award recipient and one of the most individual performers to set foot on a stage. Her irrepressible humor and impish personality inform every aspect of her show, to say nothing of that unmistakable Gravitte voice. Always a welcome addition to any club act, Ms. Gravitte is as strong a presence as ever, and always showing her fans that LIFE is meant to be enjoyed. HERE is Debbie's website

Dear readers, be sure to click on those links and look at these beautiful actors in action, and then be sure to come back see who the artists are on the next Pandemic Playlist!

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home!

NamaSTE

Photos by Stephen Mosher





