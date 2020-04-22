BWW Feature: Mayes, Errico, Cahill, And More Make Magic In Internet Offerings

As the weeks of quarantine add up, the amount of online content to inspire and entertain compounds. Artists create and share via their Youtube channel, their Facebook page, and Instagram, while social media groups like QUARANTINED CABARET and THE ARTIST SPOTLIGHT provide a place for diversion and discussion. Art, it would appear, is needed now, more than ever, and people are proving that they will do anything to create and enjoy it.

Here are some of the latest creations to come out of the artists of New York City.

---NYC Songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki invite you to join them in "The Music Room." Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort project, Turner & Grusecki have been creating songs of hope for the challenging times in which we are all living:

"Don't Worry", easy to say but hard to do: HERE

"Good Times Are Just Around The Corner", the perfect song to sing while you're washing those hands: HERE

"My Chosen Family", a heartfelt declaration of love: HERE

"Handle Me With Care", what it means to take care of one another: HERE

"Stay Home", responding to the call: HERE

---Marieann Meringolo came to her fans with a special song she has performed in her past shows, admitting it has been a while, offering it up as a healing prayer from her to everyone. See Marieann's "Forever Young" HERE

-- The San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band gathered together via their computer monitors to perform the classic tune about their hometown, "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," featuring bi-coastal cabaret star Leanne Borghesi joining them on vocals HERE

--Michael Holland is a singer-songwriter whose prolific work has been enjoyed by many over the years. HERE he is joined, via remote, by some of the industry's best musicians in the music video for his beautiful song "WAIT," a video that features a look at the streets of NYC.

--Tim Cahill & Jim Harder recorded this mash-up arranged by Stephen Hoffman, composer of "The Moon is Pink," which he blended with a very famous tune by Mercer & Mancini with a similar theme. See The im's in action HERE



--Sally Mayes posted on her Facebook page, yesterday, that she is bouncing back from being ill by approaching the same heartfelt patriotic melody in three different styles in gorgeous arrangements created by her dear friends Alex Rybeck, Billy Stritch, and Jason Robert Brown. See Miss Sally's performances in chronological order HERE, HERE, and HERE.

---Melissa Errico has created the greatest cooking show you've ever seen on her Instagram page... while raising her kids and nursing her quarantined husband, Patrick McEnroe, who is now recovered and out of isolation. Follow Melissa to see her regular cooking updates and the archive of past shows HERE @melissa_errico-fairymom

--- Eugene Ebner and Paul Page have created Tea Time With Paul and Eugene, posting an episode every week on their Youtube Channel HERE - there are three episodes already available to see, as well as some of their previous videos. Check back regularly for new postings.

Dear artists - if you have something you would like to share with the world via Broadway World Cabaret, please email me at my work and personal email addresses stephen@bwayworld.com and stephenbulldozermosher@gmail.com be sure to use the subject heading QUARANTINE CREATION. We at Broadway World Cabaret are here to serve. Stay healthy, safe and sane. NamaSTE





