BWW Feature: Isolation Creation Includes Anita Gillette, Jamie deRoy, Fleur Seule and UK Discovery Debbie Wileman

As another week of self-quarantine nears its close, all have had a chance to see many of their favorite performers bring more of their creativity to the light, in an effort to entertain, stay connected and, sometimes, raise a little funding. Almost daily, there are incoming emails from artists with an announcement about art and humanity, and today is no different. Here are some details on the where, what, and how of Isolation Theater.

This amazing singing actress named Debbie Wileman lives, works, and raises her family in the United Kingdom and her Facebook page has been a hotbed of activity lately because of her daily at-home song videos. She has to be seen to be believed, doing everything from Garland to The Beatles. She is making a Youtube channel but, for now, visit her Facebook page HERE.

Sandi Durell's Theater Pizzazz shared these videos with fans:

Marilyn Maye Sings For Everyone HERE

Danny Bacher Has Just The Tune for You HERE

Anita Gillette Sends This Song For Her Fans HERE

54 Below At Home has an updated schedule of events HERE

Zach Timson Created the Broadway virus Medley HERE

Jamie deRoy's Bi-Weekly TV Show will air Sunday at 7:30 pm. MNN2: Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34. This week's show will feature Jennifer Mudge and Howard McGillin.

LIVE FROM OUR LIVING ROOMS Online Music Festival will take place April 1st through April 7th. 2 Performances nightly plus one masterclass and one children's show per day. With many celebrated musicians involved, information can be found HERE

Ricky Ritzel's Broadway has a Youtube Channel with full shows on it HERE

Quarantine Cabret is the Facebook page to join to pass the time in delight HERE

FACEBOOK LIVE

For a listing of Facebook Live Events please see my earlier article from the week HERE

Carly Ozard has a Facebook Live concert on 3/27 at 1 pm EST HERE

Billy Gilman has a Facebook Live concert on 3/27 at 7 pm EST HERE

This message comes from Allyson Briggs and the band Fleur Seule, about their March 26th show at 7 pm:

Hi Stephen!



I am going live tonight and wanted to share the details with you and your friends in need of a boost



A NOTE FROM OUR HOST FOR TONIGHT 7 PM:



Hi All,



Allyson and I are so very much looking forward to this evening. A few technical notes in advance of our wonderful concert, which starts at 7 p.m. EST:



1) Please keep your audio on mute throughout the concert until we come to the Q&A portion. Up to you to have video enabled or not, but would be great to see your faces!



2) Please no recording



3) We have a set list for the evening, but if you would like to make a request, please use the chat function, and we will try to accommodate



4) If you have not done so, please consider making a donation:

To Donate:



Go Fund Me

Venmo = @allyson-briggs-9

Paypal = abriggsnyc@gmail.com



5) As a final reminder, we'll be using Google Hangouts for this concert, with the following instructions below (can also be found in the calendar invite). We do ask that you join about five minutes early to work out any technical issues, should they arise.



Join Hangouts Meet

meet.google.com/axv-bmgi-qmw



Meeting ID



meet.google.com/axv-bmgi-qmw



Phone Numbers



(a??USa??)a??+1 262-843-5248a??

PIN: a??103 092 678#a??





N.B. We will also simulcast the concert on Zoom here if that system is more familiar to you: https://zoom.us/j/650667635 but only have a 40-minute window there as it is a free account.



Any thoughts or concerns, please feel free to message me directly. Thank you.



Neil



P.S. You're welcome to invite any other guests you'd like or have others join on your Hangout screen, but do take that into consideration when making your contribution.

SPECIAL LINKS:

Sally Fingerett Shows You How To Make a Cotton Facemask HERE - this comes courtesy of Christine Lavin, who thought people might like a little safety instruction.

Even though this is non-cabaret related, I must promote this web series SCRIBBLES that I saw and fell in love with. It is really creative, charming, and fun... and it has a message. It's winning a lot of awards on the film festival circuit. Check out SCRIBBLES The Series HERE

As more intel on more Isolation Creation comes in, I promise Broadway World Cabaret will be there for you. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home.

NamaSTE





