BWW Feature: More Living Room Concerts Scheduled To Bring People Together

And the hits just keep on coming! After learning how easy and how much fun it is to do, after watching their colleagues and friends get in on the action, more and more artists are using their isolation time to reach out to other people, to inspire, to entertain, to create, to keep us sane, and as these benevolent beings work to bring some human contact to us all, the news is rolling in at Broadway World. As it continues to come in to my desk at stephen@bwayworld.com, Broadway World Cabaret will bring it to our readers.

Coming up, this week, we will get to see these wonderful performers from the comfort of their living rooms:

3/24 7 pm EST Anthony Nunziata Facebook Live - See Anthony and Eugene Gwozdz's second streaming concert HERE

3/25 3 pm EST Linda Lavin & Billy Stritch Facebook Live - See Billy's FB page HERE to enjoy their second Living Room Concert

3/25 7 pm EST Matt Baker Facebook Live - Visit Matt Baker's Facebook PAGE to watch! (Thursday Morning, Australia time - Brisbane 9 am, Sidney 10 am).

3/26 6 pm EST The Drinkwater Brothers Facebook Live - See John and Matthew on The Drinkwater Brothers Facebook FANPAGE and on their Instagram @thedrinkwaterbrothers

3/27 6:30 pm EST David Yazbek Facebook Live - David's Facebook PAGE is where 54 Below patrons can see him live

3/27 7 pm EST Allyson Briggs of Fleur Seule appearing with Starlight Music Live on Facebook Live (other artists performing at 5, 6, and 8 pm) - Go to the Facebook Page for Starlight Music Live to see the show HERE

3/28 7:30 pm EST Alicia Witt on stageit.com - Tickets are 0.10 or whatever you wish and available HERE

3/29 4 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis Facebook Live - Enjoy Nicole's show on her FB Page HERE

3/31 6:30 pm EST Ryan Scott Oliver Facebook Live - Tune in to RSC's FB page for a preview of his 54 Below Show

4/2 6:30 pm EST Nicole Henry Facebook Live - Nicole's Living Room Concert can be seen on her Facebook PAGE

Please check back for more scheduling, as the days progress.

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home.

NamaSTE





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories