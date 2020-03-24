BWW Feature: Isolation Creation Continues As Entertainment Community Shares Itself Via Remote

The return of The Rosie O'Donnell Show was something to cheer for. For over three hours, Ms. O'Donnell used the miracle of online chatting and live streaming to bring all of her friends from Broadway and beyond into the homes of fans who are housebound (and stir crazy) from the COVID-19 self-quarantine. In the process, Ms. O'Donnell raised more than $600,000 dollars for The Actors Fund. THIS is just one of the many ways in which the performing arts community is helping to raise spirits, raise money, and raise awareness during this difficult time. Many artists have been self-filming at home and sending their creations online through Facebook, Youtube, and through the treasured Manhattan-based website Sandi Durell'S THEATER PIZZAZZ. Check out some of the videos created by some of the industry's most gifted and respected performing artists.

Linda Purl checked in with Theater Pizzazz HERE with a little Carpenters.

Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller Sing For Fans During COVID-19 was shared by Theater Pizzazz HERE

Mark Nadler and his family came in by way of Theater Pizzazz HERE

Michael Feinstein accepted Theater Pizzazz's invitation to sing out with a FRIENDLY Sondheim tune

Michele Brourman sent a video from rainy California to Theater Pizzazz to sing one of her own songs HERE,

THE SKIVVIES' Lauren Molina has really been at work, creating A Quarantine Singalong HERE, a Sondheim Birthday greeting HERE, a social distance anthem created with her Skivvies partner, Nick Cearley HERE, and Nick and his puppy made THIS video version of a Bette Midler tune... slightly updated

Ann Kittredge shared this video of her Mother/Daughter DUET on this gorgeous song that everyone loves. This is Tedy Hofmann and Ann Kittredge and it's sheer perfection

During this period of isolation, let us all reach out to our friends and families, let us keep inspiring one another, and artists with something to share please feel free to contact me directly at stephen@bwayworld.com.

Please check out Sandi Durell'S THEATER PIZZAZZ, which is a wonderful entertainment website full of splendid content HERE

Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors.

NamaSTE





