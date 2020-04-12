BWW Feature: Cabaret Artists Join Richard Skipper In Online Campaign Urging People To #Stayhome

Cabaret community staple Richard Skipper is on a mission to spread positivity. Often, Richard speaks of the need to veer away from the negative, to focus on optimism and joy, to celebrate people and life - that is why his brand is named Richard Skipper Celebrates. Well, now, Richard Skipper is celebrating staying home. Many people have used their social media to talk about how difficult it is for them to remain indoors, to remain under voluntary quarantine, to remain physically isolated from their friends and loved ones - and while it certainly is difficult, especially for people who live alone (we all feel your pain, friends!), it is essential, at this time, to stay at home and bring us closer to ending this global health crisis.

So Richard sent up a call to arms to all of his friends in the cabaret, concert, and nightclub communities:

I hope you are doing great in the midst of this craziness! I have started a #StayHome campaign! I reached out to Adam Rothenberg of #CallMeAdam and he did a brilliant job! I will be sharing this on my various media platforms! This is what you do: Film yourself doing a 30 second PSA encouraging people to STAY HOME.Go to your favorite room or favorite corner and film yourself and be as creative as you can. Then send to Richard@RichardSkipper.com! I want to flood social media with this! Are you up for the challenge?

The response to Richard's flare was immediate and it was impressive. Daily, his Youtube channel filled up with messages of encouragement, reminding viewers of the necessity, even the benefits of staying home. Why... just look at some of the videos Richard has collected from the artists of the cabaret world!

Bobbie Horowitz WORKS

Natasha Castillo's MASQUERADE

Sue Matsuki's CHALLENGE

Eugene Gwozdz PLAYS

Nicolas King CROONS

Jennifer Roberts' SPARROW

Becca Kidwell ON THE ROOF

Deborah Stone's SERENADE

Michael Musto's LITTLE PRAYER

David Sabella SINGS

Billie Roe SCREAMS

Ann Kittredge's ADVICE

Raissa Katona Bennett's PUPPIES !



To see the rest of Richard Skipper's growing collection of #stayhome videos, please visit his Youtube channel HERE - Even if you have no intention of leaving your home, it's a fun way to see the artists you've enjoyed (and will get to enjoy in person again!) at home with their hair down. This moment in time is a moment where everyone's humanity shows - we've got the time, so click on the links and see the humanity.

It's beautiful.





