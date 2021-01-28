BWW Feature: At Brandy's Piano Bar The Show Must Go On, Come Snow or Come Shine

Remember that TV show theme song with the lyric "where everybody knows your name"? That isn't just a lyric to some people - there actually are places where people gather to eat and drink and socialize, to meet close friends and make new friends, and enjoy good times and good music. At Brandy's Piano Bar an entire community of patrons and performers has been gathering for decades - DECADES - to enjoy a neighborhood vibe, festive drinks, and music that might even include that very song because Brandy's is, in fact, a place where everybody knows your name.

These last ten months have been difficult for every food and drink establishment but the team at Brandy's was one of the first to stand up, innovate, and adjust with the needs of the public and the family, with online programming to keep the connection with their patrons and the music playing, a Gofundme campaign to help the employees with their bills, and, eventually, live entertainment in the form of sidewalk concerts. Live music being performed, right out on the sidewalk? What could be more New York than that? The Brandy's website declares proudly that it is the best-kept secret on the Upper East Side, but it isn't a secret to the crowds of people who would rather bring a blanket from home and snuggle up with their loved ones around a table of toddies and listen to their favorite singers, turning Brandy's into the Little Piano Bar That Could. The devotion this neighborhood has for this establishment is matched by the dedication that Brandy's has for the community - a glorious and uplifting thing to see, this last year.

Let's hope it lasts for years to come, as Brandy's continues to fight the good fight to stay alive during these uncertain times.

Curious to know how that fight is going and what makes it all worthwhile, I asked Brandy's manager, Mario Davila, for an online chat and he did me one better: Mario brought along some friends to share their stories with me, as well.

These interviews were conducted digitally and are reproduced with appropriate edits.

Mario Davila, welcome to Broadway World, and thank you for talking with us today. You manage the Piano Bar Brandy's, which has been serving New Yorkers drinks and music for thirty-five years, according to legend. What is it about Brandy's that has given the club such longevity?

Actually, Stephen, 2021 is Brandy's 41st year in operation. Prior to it becoming Brandy's Piano Bar in 1979, it was a folk music hang out in the 60s and it was still called Brandy's. There is no question that we owe our success to our amazing staff. I see these folks sing their hearts out sometimes seven nights a week and they still make me laugh, bring a tear to my eye or just put a smile on my face. I am in awe of them and lucky to be a part of this place. Prior to managing Brandy's, I was a long time patron. The leadership team of the late Joe Connell and Jim Luzar had always provided an artistic home for working professionals. Our staff has always been encouraged to pursue their artistic goals while knowing they had a home to which they could return. Nurturing artists is important to me and something that will always be a part of Brandy's. Many of our staff have taken leaves for months or even years at a time to do Broadway, off-Broadway, Regional Theater, National Tours, cruises, or other projects, always knowing their shift would be there for them when their project was over. The majority of the staff has worked at Brandy's for over 10 years and some even over 30. It's an amazing group of artists that often feels more like family that gets along with a few extra drunk uncles than a group of co-workers.

The website for Brandy's says it is one of the Upper East Side's best-kept secrets. That's not really a good thing these days. Does the public know that you guys are actually open for business?

Our die-hard regulars know that we're in business and have stuck with us. Currently, our staff is singing on the street and it's actually bringing us a whole new clientele that never knew what went on at Brandy's. Performing on the street is an interesting dynamic. Thanks to our patrons who stick it out with us in the rain and cold!

And how is business these days? What does a visit to Brandy's look like right now?

To quote a popular Disney princess, it's "A Whole New World." We have heated outdoor seating surrounded by plastic. We have state-mandated snacks. Brandy's never had food before and we've expanded our drink menu to include hot toddies and boozy hot chocolate. Our performances are on the sidewalk which is an interesting dynamic. Passers-by often remark how happy they are to see us doing what we're doing. There are a few that are not happy with hearing Shallow or Season's of Love during Jeopardy but most of the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. It's also wonderful to watch the staff meet the challenge of dealing with delivery men biking through their set or dogs walking past or even toddlers dancing or singing along to a popular tune.

Even though Brandy's, like every other food & drink establishment, was closed for many months, you guys never stopped working. Tell me about the online presence the club created, and what that's like, now that the club is open once more?

Early on, no one knew how long this would last. At the same time the unemployment system was a mess and there were stories of people staying on the phone for hours attempting to apply with no luck. It was an uncertain time and I was concerned for the staff. I suggested we do a virtual concert and start a GoFund Me page to help supplement the staff while waiting for unemployment to kick in. We had a blast! It was so much fun to see what people were contributing and what people had been up to. At that point, we hadn't seen each other for a while. I think we all needed the concert at the time, I have to thank our Pianist John Bronston and his husband Frank Zahn for spearheading the technical aspects of the concert. We all had so much fun that when I suggested a second concern, everyone jumped at the opportunity. As the pandemic wound on, it was obvious that Brandy, herself, would need a financial shot in the arm so I asked the staff if they would consider doing another series of concerts with the focus shifting to raising money to help keep the bar open. Without hesitation, everyone was on board. We even had extended Brandy's family asking to participate. The concerts are all saved on our Facebook page and the most recent holiday concert is featured on our website.

There is a big crew of artists who contribute to the Brandy's legend. Put a picture in my head of life in a piano bar, from the viewpoint of the entertainers.

Not being a performer myself, I can only guess at this based on what I see. Everyone has adapted brilliantly to the Covid era in an attempt to keep the bar open. Whereas we used to start the evening shift at 9:30 pm, we now ask staff to show up at 4 for a 5 pm start because we have to be done by 10 pm. We now ask the staff to move a substantial amount of furniture for outdoor seating. Singers are now chopping celery and prepping hummus plates. I have not had a single complaint about the new requirements of the job, rather I have received constructive suggestions. On cold nights, our singers will belt out songs from Mamma Mia! In their parka. On slow nights I watch them work together on new music or talk about projects they're working on. There is a lot of support for each other within the staff and support for the bar.

Clubs and restaurants everywhere are suffering right now. Several of them have been rescued by Crowdfunding campaigns and benefits. How's it looking for Brandy's? Is there anything that the cabaret community and the club patrons can do to help Brandy's make it to the end of the pandemic?

As I mentioned, we have done a series of virtual concerts and have set up a GoFundMe page. Although we have not met the lofty goals I set early on, every bit is helping.

I know it's important to you and that crew that Brandy's survive the show business shut down, but would you tell us why it's important to the fabric of the city and the neighborhood to fight for Brandy's survival?

With theater shut down and many of our sister piano bars temporarily closed, it has become so much more important to stay open. People are incredibly grateful that we're open and performing. I get comments all the time like "This is our first time out in months," and "I really needed this tonight." People need music. They derive a certain bliss from watching an amazing performer or singing along to a show tune. We must be socially distant right now but we cannot afford to be emotionally distant.

You have brought along some friends from the Brandy's family to share their experiences with us today - would you like to introduce them to us, please?

Sure,

Jim Luzar the owner of Brandy's, Bobby Belfry, John Bronston, Justin Gregory Lopez, Lauren Mufson, Alison Nusbaum,

Mario, thanks for doing your part in sharing the Brandy's story with us, I look forward to visiting the club in person as soon as I am able.

Stephen, thanks to you!

Jim Luzar, as the owner of Brandy's Piano Bar, you must be very proud of your Brandy's family for everything they've done these last ten months to stay together and active on behalf of the bar. What has that looked like for you?

I gotta say when this thing started and we were told we had to close on March 16, nobody expected it to last this long. We figured 2 months at the very most, but we are still closed indoors 10 months later, and nobody knows when this will be over. You ask me if I am proud of the staff at Brandy's. Steven, I can't tell you how proud I am of these wonderful people. They have come through in such an amazing way and all for the sake of the bar.

Brandy's success has always been about the incredible staff and their love for our bar. With our limited outdoor space, these guys have really gone out of their way to show their loyalty and dedication to a home that is so important to us. They have had to put up with bad weather, some real cranky neighbors, and some major challenges, but boy, have they done it! They started off with a couple of staff benefits, but when they found out that the bar was also struggling, they got together for some live streams just to benefit the club. We also got some past employees to join in too. Even with the challenges of the outdoor space, the staff has really made it a special place. We have gotten some new regular customers because they enjoy the music so much and they don't have to wait in a line to get in. I wanted to make sure that the staff was okay with working outdoors and I even asked them if we should close on the slower nights (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday) but they turned me down because they wanted to keep the consistency for the customers who are braving the elements. That touched me a lot, but I wasn't really surprised by it because that's just the caliber of the staff. I know how gratuitous that must sound, but it is absolutely true, they have been phenomenal, including my wonderful manager, Mario Davila, and our porter Guillermo Fernandez, who constructed everything outside. I always say that I don't like the word "awesome" because it is so overused, and usually used in the wrong way, but what the staff has shown this year, awesome is the perfect word to use.

The food and drink industry is such a tough one, but one imagines it is even more so with a niche business like a piano bar -- what made you decide to make Brandy's your life?

I have been part of Brandy's as a bartender since 1980. The legendary team of Rob Hoskins and Erv Raible hired me. Now Stephen, if you have ever heard me sing, you would know that it sure ain't my voice that's going to keep the crowds pouring in. But Rob and Erv, who already owned The Duplex, and were soon to open Don't Tell Mama, set the tone of Brandy's right away. They made the bar such a "family" place, that it was almost a repertory of performers and personalities and we were so proud to be a part of it. These were also the days before AIDS and also when Manhattan was a little bit more of an affordable place to hang out, it was so much more of a family vibe.

I loved working the bars and I loved the whole nightlife scene (sometimes WAY too much) and found myself hanging with the cabaret crowd more and more. Brandy's was always such a great place to work because management knew what they had in the staff, and pretty much stayed off their back and let them be comfortable to run the night. We were always encouraged to follow our craft and if anybody went away to do a show, their job was always safely held for their return.

I went over to a bar called Broadway Baby to manage it, which I did for about 5 years. I also worked at Don't Tell Mama, the late, great Five Oaks, Helen's and Marie's Crisis, but Brandy's was always my home turf. Joe Connell, who had taken over as owner when Rob and Erv sold it, asked me to be the manager when the gig opened up, and I jumped at it. I love my job and always have. Joe and I worked marvelously together. I went to Los Angeles for 6 years in the '90s, and once again, Joe asked me if I would be interested in coming back to run the place with him because it was getting to be too much for him to do alone. I was happy to come back because I missed New York so badly, and frankly, I missed the job. Joe was happy to semi-retire and let me do my thing. When he passed in 2019, he left Brandy's to me because it was important to keep it in the family. He always said that the closing of Rose's Turn in the Village affected him deeply, and he never wanted that to happen to Brandy's. The ghosts of Rob, Erv, and Joe are still such a huge part of the club, and we all do our best to honor them.

For anyone who has been there a while, Brandy's is really in our blood.

Film and television paint a very particular picture of being a bar owner- are you at the club every night? Do you know all the regulars? Do you sing along with the performers?

God, I used to be there every night, even when it wasn't required! Now, I can't stay up that late. Seriously, I am at the bar during the day for banking, inventory, ordering, bill paying, lawyers, accountants, etc.

The owners of the bar have always trusted the staff to run the place at night, so there was never really an overly hands-on management there. These days Mario our manager covers the bases on weekend nights and holidays and I also have a wonderful doorman/bouncer, T, Who keeps things in check. But it really is the staff's show each night. I really mean that about it being the staff's show each night. I have heard of bars that don't allow their staff to drink at work, which I am against. The staff is throwing the party every damn night and I would never want to restrict them from being a part of it. There have only been a handful of times when this privilege has been abused and we are always able to fix it. I think it also says a lot that we have a lot of regulars who work at other bars who come and hang and sing because of the relaxed vibe.

Brandy's used to be strictly a show tune place but has morphed with the times, tastes, and staff preference into mainly an amalgam of pop, contemporary and show tunes, which is what the crowd demands. Stephen, you ask me if I sing along with the performers. Sadly, I don't, because I'm too damned old to know the song! The staff is marvelous at engaging the crowd to sing along with their songs.



Artists have to find their voice - in the parlance of the day their "brand" - how does a piano bar develop its voice?

That's such an interesting question. When I came back from Los Angeles to run the bar, I was kind of freaked that the bar had gone from being just show tunes into more of a pop-rock kind of feel, and Joe and I thought that we should get back to the show tune vibe. Joe and I were wrong. The staff was really getting off on doing their thing at the mic and they were only giving the customers what they wanted. One of the problems we have at the bar is turnover. Ideally, we should try to turn over the room 3 times during the night, but we can't force people to leave if they're drinking, and a lot of times they don't want to leave. It is also a problem to calm them down at the end of the night so we can do a last call and close.

So, in answer, I think that Brandy's found its voice by delivering what the customer was asking for whether it be a raucous sing-along, a show tune, or a quiet ballad. There are requests for all of these. We have a regular, mostly neighborhood crowd who come knowing what they want to hear. Most of the time the performer will give them a choice as to what they want to hear and the audience is not shy about shouting what they want.

Brandy's is an old-time joint with one hell of a past. Before it opened in 1979, it was a folk bar that served light food. When I started working there, the floors were still dirt, no tile. The kitchen was still there, as were the dirty pots and pans. Some of the walls were tin, and one wall was full of bullet holes, how they got there is still a mystery. We found out that many people played there and did odd jobs there to pay off their bar tabs. We found some beautiful paintings that were covered up with panels, and we brought those back to life. A pianist named Bobby Hebb worked there in the early 60's and wrote the song Sunny at the bar, and Billy Joel was known to stop by and play.

So it has always had the "neighborhood bar" vibe and that's the way we always want to keep it, although at 101 years old, the maintenance is more and more demanding. We are certainly not known for our décor or poshness but the staff pours a good drink and will certainly entertain you, and I think that is what brandy's "voice" is.



Tell me a bit about the neighborhood aspect of Brandy's and the importance of being there for the community.

Brandy's has always been that bar that the show tune crowd didn't go to as much because it was "too far uptown." We are also tucked into a community of Gen-X bars and a lot of Irish pubs, and I think Brandy's has really become an oasis for the crowd to do something different. In this respect, we get an incredibly varied crowd at night of married couples, straight, gay, and otherwise. It's very cool to see people get into the music so much because we are truly the only game in town on the Upper East Side. I think that the closest piano bar to us is the Town House on 58th St. It's always cool to hear somebody say that they never knew we were there or they had to come because their friends rave about it. I believe that we are very important to the community because we are such a diversion from what the rest of the neighborhood has to offer, and that is a really cool thing. The staff all have their followers who like to show them off to their family and friends. This can create a problem sometimes because people feel that Brandy's would be such a great place to throw a birthday party or celebrate an engagement, and we just don't have the room for it. Somebody will show up on a Saturday with 18 people and we can't accommodate them because that would take up half my room and my regulars are waiting outside to get in. This has been the cause of a lot of grief because people can't understand why they can't just take over the place. I think it's a very bad practice to sacrifice your regulars for a quick buck.

When you took over Brandy's, did you have any kind of artistic mission statement, a goal for what the club could or should be? Do you have one now?

I think I have explained the vision of Rob, Erv, and Joe already, and I will stick with their vision. It really is a question of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." As an owner the crowd is not coming to see me, they are coming to see an extraordinarily talented group of people do their thing. Let them do it and leave them alone. That is what Brandy's has been and will continue to be as long as I own it.

Do you have songs that you request of the entertainers when you're in the house?

Yes, I usually have one song from each of the staff that knocks me out and I have no problem asking them to do it. If they can and the mood is right, they will do it too, if it's not, they tell me to shut up and sit down. I told you, it's their party!

Jim, thanks for letting us see inside the life of your club - I hope we are all back together again soon, at full capacity.

Thank you again, dear Stephen

Name: Bobby Belfry

What the regulars call you: The regulars at Brandy's either call me "Bobby" or by the name of their song request: Hi, "Come Sail Away"!!!

Website: www.bobbybelfry.com

How long have you been a member of the Brandy's family?

I will be at Brandy's Piano Bar for 30 years, next September. I was doing a play in Mountain Lakes, NJ., and while on a break, I called my service to check messages; it was Scott Barbarino ( GURU of all things Nightlife) asking if I could cover him that Sunday night. I was all in! I was dying to work there. Every single staff member was incredibly gifted, smart, and really funny. In fact, that evening I worked with Seth Rudetsky and Adinah Alexander (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Parade)! It was and continues to be a great place of inspiration for me...in addition to supplementing my life as a creative who also has to pay the bills.

What is your performing specialty?

My performing specialty changes almost weekly. Lately, I have been learning lots of new music to sing at Brandy's, so at the moment, the songs that give me great joy to sing are, The O'Jays Love Train, Simon & Garfunkel's America, and Bobby Caldwell's, What You Won't Do.

Bobby, you started at Brandy's in 1991 - are you the entertainer with the longest tenure at the club?

Believe it or not, I am NOT the entertainer with the longest tenure. The incredible Lauren Mufson (Mamma Mia, A New Brain) has been there, on and off, since 1987, and James Luzar, who had been our manager till our beloved owner, Joe Connell passed in 2018, (and who is now the owner of Brandy's), has been there since 1979.

Are there artists who start out with the goal of being a piano bar entertainer?

I couldn't say if there are other artists who start out with the goal of being a piano bar entertainer. However, the first time I stepped foot in Brandy's I knew I was home. I couldn't take my eyes off the area where the microphone in the stand and the stool were placed. I just saw myself THERE. I was signed to a record deal with a band I was singing and writing with at the time. The concept of the piano bar never occurred to me. I had a great friend who lived on the Upper Eastside who told me I just had to go this place, because "they don't only do show tunes!" And he was correct. Rick Jensen was playing the piano on this particular night, singing deep Billy Joel cuts. It was glorious!

Describe for me the learning curve, going from cabaret singer doing a show, to piano bar singer, performing in a room where the audience isn't required to be quiet and listen intently.

The learning curve for working in a piano bar and then singing and producing cabaret shows is to simply know that the bar is a business that hired me to sing and sell drinks. While a cabaret show is to make a full-on commitment with countless components: Booking a club, hiring (good) musicians, working on arrangements with a musical director, then rehearsals with the band, promoting the shows, and praying to the Almighty that folks will actually show up! And then paying everyone afterward and (hopefully) get paid by the club. I have done this for many years while singing at Brandy's. There were many nights when I would do an early show at Eighty Eights, The Duplex, or Don't Tell Mama, and then scoot up to Brandy's feeling invincible, because in my mind, I just rocked! Then I enter my bar where no one is aware that I just did this "ground-breaking" show, so I would have to try and keep my performance-high and adjust to the frequency of the bar, where I'm the dude who sings, "Walking in Memphis". It's not easy to balance the vibe, as it were, but how many folks get to do what I do?

Do the guests of Brandy's quiet-down when I sing? Usually. But ultimately, it's about their enjoyment, not my ego. Have I felt annoyed at a gaggle of bridesmaids, talking all-at-once over my amplified voice? Sure. But then I say, "lemme see the rock on your finger!", in my old Long Island accent, and then they get invested in what's happening at the piano.

I have noticed, especially this past crazy year, how incredibly important it is to acknowledge how blessed I am to be a part of this place. For many years I was solely focused on my recording career and everything that goes along with it and felt the bar was something to fall back on, but now Brandy's is a giant part of my so-called-career. Not only have I learned about "the biz" but I really learned how to use my voice, and how to communicate with our audience by fully connecting to what I'm singing and the experience we are sharing, at any given moment.

Because of Covid 19, we are currently doing piano bar concerts on the sidewalk, with a corral for our customers on East 84th Street, while folks pass by, pushing baby carriages and walking dogs. This is THEE "New York Experience"!

Would you share a favorite story of something unexpected or exciting that happened during one of your shifts at Brandy's over the years?

There are countless stories that I would love to share here, but I will go with the first one that comes to mind: Martha Reeves and The Vandellas were in our room, seated next to the piano. Ms. Reeves was working on a show with our pianist that evening, Gerry Dieffenbach. The rock legend was singing harmonies with me when I was at the piano and singing-I was out of my body! Then Gerry played her hits, Heat Wave and Dancing in the Streets, where I became a Vandella by getting up on the bar and singing backups for an icon while playing tambourine and taking drink orders!

Do you have a signature song?

I have had signature songs throughout the years. The aforementioned, Walking in Memphis was a big request for a long time. Now the folks want to hear Lady Gaga's Bad Romance the most, which never gets old-especially if I'm singing it, literally, on the street in NYC.

Name: John Bronston

What the regulars call you: John

Website: http://www.johnbronston.com/

How long have you been a member of the Brandy's family?

I have been playing at Brandy's for the last eight years as a sub. I started playing extremely regularly three years ago and took over playing Saturday nights a year and a half ago. I started playing piano bar January 24th 2008 after having been a regular customer at Don't Tell Mama and Rose's Turn. I actually started playing at the insistence of Kimlee Hicks because they needed a piano sub for Terri White's birthday when they were both working at Ruby Fruit's (when it was very briefly a piano bar). I have worked at most of the joints in town (including The Duplex, Uncle Charlie's, Spoonfed, and starting the piano bar when the Stonewall opened) but Brandy's has always been my favorite. Sometimes our job is just to make noise that keeps the party going but at Brandy's, more than at any other piano bar I have ever worked at, we regularly get to actually make music. Sometimes just late at night but sometimes even in the middle of a raucous party night, the room will suddenly quiet down and focus and we get to make real music. It might last for three minutes or thirty minutes but when it does it is magical and it reminds me why I do this work and why I love these spaces.

What is your performing specialty?

Over the years I have developed a specialty of 90's and 2000's pop and rock music. It is the music that was playing when I was in high school, college, and right after and I just have a huge amount of that stuff in my bones. I love when you can listen to a pianist in a bar for an hour and get an idea of what they actually listen to at home.

John, why do the people love piano bars so much?

The reason that I think people love piano bars so much is that they love to be surprised. People go in thinking they want to hear the same old obvious songs like Piano Man and then they get delighted by the things they didn't expect to hear and the person who was just serving their beverage who turns out to be an incredible singer. I used to work as a singing bartender as well and that has always been the secret sauce that keeps people coming in.

You have played a lot of shows in a lot of venues - are you able to play almost anything people request of you?

All of us have to play lots of requests but it is the stuff we play in between the standard requests (and the stuff that the regulars ask for) that really reveals who we are as pianists. Every single one of us that plays at Brandy's has a different aesthetic and style and that is what I love most of all. It is rare that someone can stump me on a request and generally if I have heard of the song I can manage to at least play you a verse and a chorus of the song (but bridges to songs I don't really know are the bane of my existence and I avoid them whenever possible). I even enjoy playing rap adjacent songs on occasion as long as they fall within the era that I know best. It is especially odd that that era has become my specialty because outside of the bar I work as a musical director for the theatre and my training is in that and classical music.

As someone who has played a lot of different clubs, bars and cabarets, what is it about Brandy's that gives it its' own special vibe?

People love Brandy's because it is truly a family. We annually have a Christmas party for the staff and the regulars, as well as the alumni: people who spent time in the trenches at Brandy's and have since moved on to other lines of work. We keep up with the regulars and happily welcome new people into the fold. I couldn't tell you the number of customers from Brandy's that I have talked to via facebook during this strange hiatus. And it still feels like a hiatus. Yes we have been playing indoors with the guests outside and it is fun but of course it isn't really the same. With that amount of distance we have become background music instead of the engine that keeps the whole thing humming. But at least there is still music and that and the community that we have built is enough to keep me going right now. I always look forward to trying something new at Brandy's or bringing something back. It is a place where I can be truly fearless because I know that the next song can always be my salvation and it is only a minute or two away.

Is the piano bar community really as familial as people say it is?

I have met some of the most amazing musicians ever as both customers and employees of these piano bars and I hire them when they are interested and right and available. Even in my Revue of Revues project, I used ten piano bar employees and twelve piano bar regulars in the cast in addition to Broadway and regional performers I have worked with and college students I have taught. They are part of my extended family and they have helped me keep my head together during this insane year. I played the last two nights at Brandy's before the shutdown and when we closed up and told each other we would be back in two weeks we couldn't have known what was ahead but we should have known that the bonds we had forged would last through whatever 2020 and 2021 could throw at us. The first few months when we were totally closed the staff's facebook chat was on fire and we started a semi-regular zoom happy hour until we were able to meet again at work.

Name: Justin Gregory Lopez

What the regulars call you: J-Lo or JGL

Website: www.justingregorylopez.com

How long have you been a member of the Brandy's family?

I've been working at Brandy's for a little over 11 years now. (Wow. Just realizing that.)

What is your performing specialty?

I really like to run the gamut. I know a lot of people probably say this but I can get into any kind of music that speaks to me regardless of genre. Sometimes it's the lyrics. Sometimes it's the beat, the production, the hook, the vibe, etc.. I always like to keep a variety of songs in my sets at Brandy's (soul, Broadway, pop, country, rock, etc.) not just because my own interests are eclectic but I also love being able to connect with different audience members and maybe giving them something they might not have expected.

Justin, how did you come to join the team at Brandy's?

I had just moved to NYC and was working part-time at a cemetery in NJ. I had very light bartending experience so I ended up pounding the pavement for a couple of months looking for a bartending gig (I must have handed out 70+ resumes) to no avail. One night, I casually walked down East 84th Street, walked into a bar, ordered a soda, struck up a conversation with the bartender, pulled out my resume, and after yet another, "sorry, we're fully staffed," I was politely referred to the bar just next door: Brandy's. The first person I met was Broadway actress Adinah Alexander who was waitressing, looked me up and down, smirked, and said, "You sing?"

Tell me the best part of being a member of the piano bar community.

It's NYC! What's more New York than walking into a bar at midnight and being able to hear some professional singers wailing away only an arm's length in front of you? This city is known for its vibrant nightlife and always-burgeoning talent pool, and I'm proud to be a part of that cultural legacy. Even in pandemic times, you can still feel the undercurrent of energy and excitement when people brave the colder temperatures for a chance to listen to us sing out on the street. That New York City energy is undying.

What is the song that is most frequently requested of you?

I get a lot of requests for Bruno Mars and I have to say this: If he sings any higher, I'm quitting.

What is it about Brandy's that makes it special enough to last forty-one years in New York City?

Brandy's is truly a one-of-a-kind, special place. A main part of the recipe for success, in my opinion, is the deep respect the Brandy's ownership and management have for us both as artists and as people. Carrying on the legacy of our dear, departed owner of 30+ years (Joe Connell) is James Luzar. Brandy's is one of the only places I know that will not only give you their blessing when you leave for a professional gig, they welcome you back with open arms when the contract is over. On top of that, it isn't uncommon to look out and catch James Luzar in the audience at one of your shows. He's THAT supportive.

As a matter of fact, when this pandemic shut down the entire city, the first thing he and our manager Mario Davila thought to do was to create and advertise a GoFundMe for the staff. With the doors shut and no clear end in sight to the restrictions, they worried about our livelihoods. Feeling respected and appreciated by the people who hire you is invaluable to the overall morale of a business, and I believe wholeheartedly that it shows night in and night out as we welcome and entertain our patrons as we would guests in our own homes. It's very much that kind of place. I'm proud to be a part of it.

Would a TV comedy set in a piano bar be a successful show?

Oh, absolutely. It would definitely have to come with a slew of adult content warnings but it would be a g*dd*mn hilarious f***ing show.



Name: Lauren Mufson

What the regulars call you: Lauren

Website: www.laurenmufson.com

How long have you been a member of the Brandy's family?

I started soon after graduating college in 1987. When I graduated from Vassar, I moved directly to NYC and went to bartending school (my parents were thrilled, lol). I hit the ground running, auditioning, booking regional theater jobs, studying acting and voice. A friend who was working as a Casting Director's assistant told me about Brandy's because of a young actor named Matt McClanahan who she'd met at auditions. He bartended at Brandy's. My friend thought this kind of intimate performing would be right up my alley. I went to see Matt on East 84th St and I immediately fell in love with the place (and Matt: he and I are still close). Brandy's was like the Emerald City to 22 year old me. I was gobsmacked. Julie Sheppard was on the floor. She was confident, funny, spontaneous. Christopher Marlowe was playing piano, amazing. And Matt sang like a dreamy Irish angel. I HAD to get a job there. Matt told me to come back and audition for the manager, I did and got shifts there soon after. I have worked with some of the most talented, interesting people in NYC at Brandy's Piano Bar. Our late owner, Joe Connell, always held our shifts for us when we would get theater jobs. He would come see all of our shows. He schlepped to regional productions, club acts, off-B'way, Broadway, everywhere and anywhere to see his staff take the stage. He'd come backstage and just beam with pride. Jim Luzar is the same way: ever supportive, a lover of all things theater and music and the people who embody that world.

What is your performing specialty?

Big belty stuff mostly. Most of my requests are for songs like "Fifty Percent," "The Winner Takes It All," "Burn," Janis Joplin songs, etc.....strong, laying-it- all-out -there type material.

Lauren, how does a performer land a gig as a piano bar entertainer?

It's tough now. Most performers are essentially out of work. Side hustles like restaurant work, retail work, and freelance teaching have become difficult to find and maintain during the pandemic. When I started, I auditioned to work at Brandy's and subsequently Rose's Turn and Don't Tell Mama. There was a circuit and once you worked at one piano bar you were kind of in. Not so much anymore. Now I tell people to come in, order a drink, hang out, and sing as often as possible. There are skills involved that you can develop by just being there as a patron: getting focus, interacting with an audience, finding material that really works for you, reading a room. When I started I was terrified to talk. Over time you find your voice: not just your singing voice, but how you want to communicate in this very intimate setting. It takes a lot of practice and I encourage singers who want to do this kind of work to take advantage of the fact that every night is open-mike night.

Would you recommend the career path of piano bar entertainer to young performers starting out in the business?

Absolutely. It's not for everyone but if this kind of thing floats your boat it can be fun and lucrative. That said, even when it's neither fun nor lucrative (as with anything, there are always obstacles), it is fantastic training for any performer.

There's a lot of audience interaction in piano bars - can you spot the people in the crowd who are shy and don't want you to come over? Do you go over anyway?

It depends. If I'm going to dish it out, it needs to be to someone who not only CAN take it but WANTS to take it. The whole point is to create a fun environment. If I sense that someone truly doesn't want to be the focus I will totally respect that and leave them alone. I would hate it if someone forced me to participate when I don't want to. You will always have audience members eager to interact at piano bars. Piano bars tend to bring out the performer in everyone. Best to stick with the squeaky wheels.

If someone requests a song you don't know, are you adventurous enough to sight read it and perform it for them anyway?

If I have even a passing familiarity with a song and think I can pull it off, I will sight-read it or just make up the words and barrel through. This can feel like jumping off a cliff but I like that sort of thing and sometimes it is absolutely hilarious.

Pretend I've never heard of Brandy's and get me to go there with you.

Brandy's Piano Bar is a quintessential NYC experience, a cozy hidden gem that boasts 40 years worth of live music (nightly!!), extraordinary pianists and entertainers (every conceivable genre!! requests always accepted!! open mike every night!! sing along!!), die-hard regulars (gay! straight! old! young! locals! visitors! you name it!), and the pure joy generated by shared music and laughter.



Name: Alison Nusbaum

What the regulars call you: Anything they want, as long as they're tipping!

Website: I really should get on that.

How long have you been a member of the Brandy's family?

I have worked at Brandy's, as a sub, on and off since 2008. I just became a regular employee about 6 months ago.

What is your performing specialty?

I like to think it's comedy. The more ridiculous I make myself look, the happier I am. Give me a piano or a barstool to fall off of. PLEEEEEAAAAAASE! I also really enjoy awkward, mid-song, encounters with customers. Kind of using them for my funny. That's one of the things that has changed for me in the time of COVID. No more roaming about, sitting on random customers, but we adapt.

Alison, what is your favorite part of your job at Brandy's?

Right now, it's the sense of community and camaraderie. You know, things have had to change a little and we've all had to adjust. There is now a really great sense of "We're all in this together". We're all doing the best that we can and there is a renewed appreciation of live entertainment and just being together to enjoy it with other people. That, and the fact I get to go to work with some of my dearest friends! How many people get to say that???

What is the wildest thing that has ever happened at work?

I could tell you but, I'd like to keep my job.?

Do the regulars get to know the staff well enough that they come see them in shows away from the bar?

Absolutely! I have done shows both in NYC and just shortly outside of the city. There are always at least a handful of regulars that always come see them. This holds true for all of the staff. There is always someone working somewhere and the regular customers are very supportive in that regard.

If the crowd is getting a little quiet or their attention is waning, what is your surefire song to get them back?

ABBA. Anything ABBA! It doesn't matter which song it is. People recognize it. People love it. People want to sing along to it. And now, it fulfills the need for both pop and Broadway!

They say the piano bar community is an extra special branch of the nightclub industry. Would you share your thoughts on that philosophy?

I would agree with this because I think it's more of what the audience wants a type of situation. You know you go to a cabaret show and, it's great but, it's planned and rehearsed and it's gonna be what it's gonna be. But, with piano bar, we constantly adapt to what's being asked for. It has to be spontaneous and I love that! Some of the best sets I've ever had involved me going to the mic with a plan and then doing a total 180based on what the customers want. And if we're having fun, you're having fun. Hopefully.