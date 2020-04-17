BWW Feature: April 17 Weekend Schedule of Online Musical Events And More

This schedule of upcoming and regularly scheduled online events was compiled by Sue Matsuki of Cabaret Hotspot and graciously shared with Broadway World Cabaret and we are most grateful to her for her ongoing quest to keep everyone informed and for sharing her intel with us so that we can share it with the public.

As this article went to post, we spotted a note from Piano Bar Live's producer Scott Barbarino about their return to the airwaves:

Dear Family & Friends ... Piano Bar Live! with our Host, Michael McAssey returns this Tuesday, April 21st at 7:15 pm following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan, Mark Hartman, Aaron Lee Battle, Megan Dwinell, Elaine Brier & Jim Keefe.

The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. PBL! just won the 2020 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award for Show of the Year "for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through our live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar & Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

Join us this TUESDAY www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive ... take a break from your busy day and let's have some fun!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS STARTING APRIL 17, 2020

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



FRIDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva on Facebook Live!



FRIDAYS @ 4:30-6:30 pm EST - Nicole Zuraitis in Virtual Piano Bar on Facebook Live nicoleZmusic.com/merch

Friday 6 pm to 7 pm EST Michael Garin at the Piano Live from The Roxy Hotel. See the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc - Michale does this set three times a week - check back daily to see if he's on.



6:30 pm EST Tovah Feldshuh: Aging is Optional (The Walking Dead & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) Part of #54BelowatHome streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/54belowonline



EVENINGS 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart YouTube Live @Jay Leonhart Live from 585



FRIDAYS 7:00 pm EST Kristanthi Pappas on YouTube Live @ https://youtu.be/VcNwv2Xncfc



FRIDAYS 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents on YouTube Live.



****



OTHER DAILY CLIPS TO WATCH!



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano AT #72ANDSONG ON YOUTUBE OR FACEBOOK LIVE.



Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.



Alexis Cole on YouTube Live for her nightly music sung from the sauna.



A Taste of Mark (Nadler) every day by subscribing on YouTube Live.



MORNINGS - John Burns (The Sexy Beast) doing morning posts from his Kitchen on Facebook Live



****



SATURDAY, APRIL 18



MON-SAT @ 11:11 am EST Live with Kenneth Gartmanon Instagram. Featuring live chats with daily guest stars.

https://www.instagram.com/unitycenternorwalk/



SATURDAYS at 12:00 pm PST our West Coast friend Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instragram at: @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



6:30 pm EST Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen (Yes, the real Ben Vereen of Pippin', Wicked, Chicago, Hair, JCSS, Jelly's Last Jam and more!) Part of #54BelowatHome streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/54belowonline



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart YouTube Live @Jay Leonhart Live from 585



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Magnolia Room Premieres on YouTube Live @ YouTube Channel or SUBSCRIBE - Live chat with the singers throughout the show which then remains up for the week to view at your leisure. This week: David Friedman, Sidney Myer, Corinne Broadbent, Frank Mastrone, Richard Weidlich and Producer Kenneth Gartman.



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents on YouTube Live.



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.



SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98 - requests will be taken from 5:15



****



SUNDAY, APRIL 19



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. That happens HERE



SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Sunday on Facebook Live

SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary click HERE



SUNDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST @ 6:00 pm EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE



6:30 pm EST Ann Hampton Callaway's The Linda Ronstadt Songbook - Part of #54BelowatHome streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/54belowonline



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart on YouTube Live @Jay Leonhart Live from 585

SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 fm radio at www.penthouse.fm



****



SATURDAY, MAY 2



8:00 pm EST Kenneth Gartman & Raissa Katona premiere What a Wonderful World at https://youtu.be/73xgLC7SrXc



****



ON-GOING WEEKLY SERIES:



MONDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Richard Skipper Celebrates Blog Talk - A call in, interactive chat with celebrities and other notable people - https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper



MONDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Piano Bar Live on Facebook Live - Stay tuned for more information when this returns.



TUESDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's @What's the Story with Marie on Facebook Live. Join Marie's Group HERE



TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops online via Zoom. Information available HERE



WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!



THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST The Metropolitan ZOOM Video Open Mic! Sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLsHRYu9J-P5BfO4YJ-H2FIo0eM5qKVjaky23KpjfwGcP1JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=



THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Zoe Lewis on Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/zoe.lewis.3781



THURSDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live



FRIDAYS @ @2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live!



FRIDAYS @ 4:30-6:30 pm EST - Nicole Zuraitis in Virtual Piano Bar on Facebook Live nicoleZmusic.com/merch



FRIDAYS 7:00 pm EST Kristanthi Pappas on YouTube Live @ https://youtu.be/VcNwv2Xncfc



FRIDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live



SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instagram at @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Magnolia Room Premieres on YouTube Live @ YouTube Channel or SUBSCRIBE - Live chat with the singers throughout the show which then remains up for the week to view at your leisure.



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.



SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98 - requests taken from 5:15



SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. That happens HERE



SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Facebook Live



SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST

Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary click HERE

SUNDAYS @ 6:00 EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE



SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 FM radio at www.penthouse.fm



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



DAILY Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano at #72andsong on YouTube or Facebook Live.



DAILY Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.



DAILY Alexis Cole YouTube Live nightly music from the sauna.



DAILY A Taste of Mark (Nadler) on YouTube Live.



MORNINGS John Burns posts from his Kitchen Facebook Live.



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart YouTube Live. Jay Leonhart Live from 585





