BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST LIVE STREAMED CONCERT

The year 2020 hasn't been particularly great for anyone, as the artists of the live performing industry will be the first to testify, but some of the actors and singers of the show business world will be emerging from the global health crisis with some really handy new skills. With no place to channel their artistry or to raise money off of which to live, the music acts of the cabaret and concert community began putting together virtual shows to reach their fans. Now it's the way of the world, with performers famous and humble making use of Instagram, Facebook Live, YouTube and other platforms to bring their work to the world.

Broadway World Cabaret is proud to acknowledge all of the artists who took their time in quarantine to try something new.

The Category Is BEST LIVE STREAMED CONCERT

Diana DeGarmo - Gemini: Broadway powerhouse and bona fide diva Diana DeGarmo performed her Gemini show for online audiences as a birthday present to herself and a benefit for The Tennessee Dachshund Rescue and Gideon's Army. Then she left the show on YouTube for everyone to enjoy in perpetuity. Yaaaaaasssss.

Meri Ziev - In Other Words: Cabaret crooner Meri Ziev performed her Faith Prince-directed virtual concert for the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and she did it for absolute free, to the delight of her fans all over the country.

Lillian Andrea De Leon - Birthday Show: Texas born musical theater actor Lillian Andrea De Leon took to Facebook live with a couple of chums to celebrate the day of her birth with some singing', some sass, and a lot of love. See a screengrab of Lillian Andrea De Leon's birthday show at the top of the page and watch the whole show on Facebook HERE

Paul Hanegan - No Filters Singing The Truth For a Cause: Hanegan accepted an invitation to host an event benefiting Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. and ended up raising $1400 for the hospital. Not bad for a first-time virtual producer -- it looks like Paul is branching out...

Blaine Alden Krauss - A Moment of Clarity: Read the Broadway World review of MOMENT OF CLARITY right HERE.

Melissa Errico and Adam Gopnik - Love, Desire, and Mystery: Read the Broadway World review of Love, Desire and Mystery HERE.

The Drinkwater Brothers - The Drink-Wa-Ter-A-Thon: John and Matt wasted no time when it came to their online performing, presenting weekly concerts on their social media, but when they went online for a 24-hour marathon for charity, everyone tuned in and the brothers raised $2,405. for Feeding America. Sadly, no video footage is available from the show, but Broadway World is proud to debut the Drinkwaters' brand new Helane Blumfield pr photo:

Which Live Streamed Concert will You vote for in the Broadway World Awards? Cast a digital ballot HERE.