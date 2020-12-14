BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST CLUB HOUSE MANAGER/CONCIERGE

Cabaret is defined as any form of entertainment performed in a nightclub where food and drink is served during the show, and if the food and drink service goes awry, it can affect the smooth presentation of the evening's entertainment. There is a front of house staff that consists of servers, bartenders, coat check-ers, seating hosts, and they take care of everything that happens on this side of the stage, so that the entertainer can relax into giving the best show for the patrons, from that side of the stage. The house manager oversees all of the customer dealings and liaisons between the entire team. A good house manager can make a night in a club exponentially better, simply by virtue of their attention to detail and their ability to handle a crisis. We at Broadway World Cabaret have come to respect and admire all of the front of house workers who keep things running smoothly before, during, and after the shows, and want to acknowledge their efforts, particularly those of the fine folk that have been nominated for Broadway World Awards by the regulars and by their peers.

The Category Is BEST CLUB HOUSE MANAGER/CONCIERGE

Nicholas Adler - Jazz At Lincoln Center: The Jazz At Lincoln Center Appel Room is a big room to handle, with important talents gracing their stages. Those famous artists often draw celebrated audience members, and that means this elegant venue must be run like a luxury cruise line. Always calm and professional, Nicholas Adler brings an affable air to his confident presence that chaperones the goings-on in one of the most glamorous nightspots in the city. He is the perfect ship's Captain for the concert space that always runs as smoothly as a glassy sea.

Kenny Bell - Laurie Beechman Theatre: Technically the Director of Programming ans Special Events, Kenny Bell often feels like a house manager because he is a most outgoing and gregarious host, always ready to greet guests with a genuine smile, always prepared to help out in any situation. It isn't unusual to look out over a crowded room in the Laurie Beechman Theatre and see the genial Mr. Bell circulating among the patrons, all of whom know and love him.

Randy Cohen Lester - Don't Tell Mama: If you've ever been in a room when Randy Cohen Lester has been on stage singing you've had a treat. It would be wonderful to see her on the stage again but she is too doggone busy making sure that things in the front of house run smoothly. A part of the Don't Tell Mama for more years than can be counted, Randy always has a handle on getting the guests seated, the orders taken, the drinks mixed and served, and sometimes in the dark of a room so crowded you can't get between the tables. But Randy does.

Kevin Ferguson - Feinstein's/54 Below: No house manager or concierge can get you greeted, seated and the evening completed with as much style and flair as Kevin Ferguson. No matter the front of house station that he is working, Kevin always has the biggest grin, the loudest laugh, and sweetest demeanor. He knows how to get the job done quickly and efficiently, he knows how to dress, and he knows how to make you feel like you've been properly flirted with. An original through and through, Kevin is a credit to the front of house profession and any club that employs him - luckily for the regulars, 54 Below is his home away from home.

Caitlin Frownfelter - Birdland: If you've ever seen a crowd lined up and waiting to get into Birdland and wondered how the front of house staff handles the crush, it's because Birdland always seeks out the exceptional ones to staff their establishment, and Caitlin Frownfelter fist right in. With her cool elegance and sophisticated style, Caitlin manages to juggle the public, the celebrity patrons, the seating hosts, and even the inclement weather that often threatens to affect her work. Caitlin stays calm in a crisis, never lets the difficult patrons get to her, and remembers everyone's name. And she sings, too - Caitlin's got it all.

Michael Kirk Lane - Laurie Beechman: A big part of the weekly successes at The Laurie Beechman Theatre comes directly from the clubs official House Manager, Michael Kirk Lane, who isn't just one of the friendliest people in the business, he's one of the most efficient. Even the most crowded show at The Beechman will find Michael deftly getting every inch of auditorium space filled with fans desperate to not be turned away, and since the most sold-out houses are to see drag shows, Michael also has to make sure that there is room for a decked-out Queen to get to the stage. There always is. Michael has been known to quiet down even the rowdiest of guests without anyone else noticing. That's talent.

Cassi Mikat - Feinstein's/54 Below: Turning the corner at the bottom of the steps at Feinstein's/54 Below and seeing Cassi Mikat is the first part of having a great night in the popular Midtown Manhattan cabaret room. Always warm and welcoming, Cassi can put anybody at their ease with a simple smile and the confident manner with which she keeps the line to get in moving. Whether she is behind the concierge desk assigning guests their tables, taking personal items at Coat Check, or escorting you to your table, an encounter with Cassi will make you feel like you have been seen and cared for.

Sidney Myer - Don't Tell Mama: The booking manager of Don't Tell Mama, Sidney Myer is also the face of the club and the patriarch of the Mama's family. If he is on duty, he is everywhere all at once, making sure that everyone feels loved and feels visible. Sidney knows every aspect of the famed nightspot better than anyone, and his is the face that puts everyone, from patrons to staff members, in a good mood. He has even been seen standing in the wings with a singer, rubbing their back and telling them they are going to do well. SIdney knows how to keep the crowds happy... all of them.

Moni Penda - Birdland: Stepping into the Birdland Theater and seeing that Moni Penda is on duty is like getting off the plane and finding that your best friend has come to meet you at the airport. Friendly and funny, Moni remembers the regulars and what their favorite tables are, she is most welcoming and can carry the conversation as she shows you to your table. She is ready to jump in and serve a table, clear a table, and help anyone who needs it, be it Birdland guest or fellow front of house team member. And she does it all while looking like she just stepped off of a VOGUE page, smiling.

