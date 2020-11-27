BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST ARRANGEMENT

Remember that recording of Marilyn Maye singing "Get Me To The Church On Time" that you fell in love with when Lypsinka sang it on the Joan Rivers Show? Or how about that time Liza Minnelli opened her concert with that amazing version of "Teach Me Tonight"? Didn't you just long to know who arranged those songs for those ladies? How often does that happen to you? How many times have you sat in a nightclub and heard a song you've heard a hundred times before, only this time there's something different? This time, there's something special.

The arranger is one of the magicians of the music industry, and this year the Broadway World Awards has proudly added a category to recognize the indispensable artists upon whose shoulders stand the singing artists of the industry.

The Category Is BEST ARRANGEMENT

Blake Allen for "My Funny Valentine" in An Evening With... Series:

Bobby Peaco for "Vincent" in In Other Words:

Brian Childers for "Carolina In My Mind/I Am A Town" in Life Unfurled, Live:

See Brian Childers perform this number on Facebook HERE.

Christopher Denny for "Secret Love/True Colors" in In Other Words:

David Sabella & Gregory Torian for "Losing My Mind" in So You Want To Sing Cabaret book release celebration video:

See David Sabella perform this number at the one hour mark on the video below:

Jaime Lozano for "Dreamer" in Songs By An Immigrant:

Dylan Glatthorn for "My Discarded Men" in A Brass Act:

Dylan Glatthorn for "New York Medley" in A Shining Hour:

Joshua Stephen Kartes for "Little Black Dress" in Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged:

Joe Kinosian for "Coward/Hart Medley" in The Gorgeous Nothings in Concert at Joe's Pub: VIMEO

See Seth Sikes sing this number on Vimeo HERE.

Jon Weber for "Our Time" in #sondheimmontage:

Michael Roulston for "The Stately Homes of England" in Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party:

Morgan Bartholick for "How Did They Not Know Medley" in It Never Felt Wrong:

Jaime Lozano for "Mountain in the Sky" in A Never-Ending Line:

Nora Lyn Kennedy for "I'd Rather Be Me/This Is Me Remix" in This Is The Remix:

Phil Hinton for "Johnny Samba Medley" in In Other Words:

Scott Wasserman & Joshua Hinck for "Unworthy of Your Love" in Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream:

Sue Matsuki & Gregory Torian for "Too Darn Hot" in So You Want To Sing Cabaret video book release celebration:

Despite our best efforts, no online representation could be found for the final two nominees:

Tommy J. Dose & Nate Buccieri for "Just Like a Pill/You Learn" in By The Book

Mama's Boys & Elliot Roth for "Love Yourself/King of Wishful Thinking" in Mama's Boys

Cast your vote for the BEST ARRANGEMENT of your choice HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles