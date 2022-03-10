BWW Album Review: With THIS IS THE CHORD, THIS IS THE NOTE Lindsay Nicole Chambers Makes An Impressive Recording Debut

If Lindsay Nicole Chambers had taken her pretty voice and performance training and recorded an album of compositions originating from other songwriters, it would have been a good album, one worth acquiring: there can be no question of that. The storytelling skills of the singing actress are very present. That, however, is not what Lindsay Nicole Chambers did. Instead, what the stage veteran did was write nine original songs that she proceeded to record in her DIY at-home recording studio and, then, release them for the world to enjoy, on an eponymous label.

Impressed?

Wait till you hear the album.

THIS IS THE CHORD, THIS IS THE NOTE is a good old-fashioned pop album by a bonafide singer-songwriter. Whatever the era in which a person fully engaged their musical tastes (for this writer, the decade ranging between 1985 and 1995), Ms. Chambers's album will fit into those predilections, even while remaining an album resonant of the current times and musical styles. Best played from start to finish, This is the Chord... offers a bounty of moods and musical stories. Right out of the gate, Chambers grabs the attention with the gentle build of the infectious "Time," adding instruments, voices, beats, and brightness until a person will find that they are dancing around the house from the sheer force of the musical aesthetic, one that changes the moment that LNC transitions into a country-rock-infused "Finish Line" that provides a visceral journey as Lindsay's powerful vocals wrap the poetic lyrics around the heart, mightily assisted by insistent instruments determined to stay on the same strong path as the vocalist.

As, one by one, Ms. Chambers paints pictures of such tangible visibility, the listener might find their self in a balancing act between focusing on music that gets into the skin and words that get into the mind. Lindsay Nicole has been keeping a secret from the world - she is a songwriter - and now that the secret is out, the musical theater actress would be well-advised to continue on this path because This is the Chord... is an extremely palatable musical undertaking that listeners will find themselves taking on a regular basis. Due to the varying vibes created in each track, This is the Chord... is rendered an album with something for everyone. Note the quiet tenderness of "Hazy Holiday" that could easily make the composition into a Christmastime favorite, in much the same way that "River" is, in spite of the fact that the iconic Joni Mitchell tune is not, actually, a Christmas song. Observe the straightforward female rocker vibe that envelopes "Heart of Stone" and the Pop-timism of "One Way to Go," as the album's musical journey sets you free from the trials of your day. As recordings go, This is the Chord, This is the Note is one satisfying listen, the kind of album that you turn on by hitting 'play' and then just enjoy, and when the final notes of the final track fade away, you consider starting over. It's the true product of a gifted singer, a gifted songwriter, and some masterful mixing, as detailed in an email reply I had from Ms. Chambers, after writing to ask for her personnel list:

"I recorded the record in my bedroom in 2021 while work was still really slow. I learned to play the tenor guitar (a beautiful '56 Martin), recorded guitar tracks, backing vocals, lead vocals, and even some tambourine and bass drum (which was my kitchen table played with a sock-covered wooden spoon). I sent everything over to my old Hairspray buddy, Van Hughes, who mixed, produced, and played additional instruments on the record, and that was it! Blake Morgan at Valiant Recording mastered the album and now it is out in the world!"

That email effectively doubled down on my admiration for what Lindsay Nicole Chambers has created, here, but only with regards to the technical aspects of the album. My original estimation of This is the Chord, This is the Note remains steadfast: it's a wonderful album full of songs to be enjoyed over and over, and it's a promise of hope for more artistry from singer-songwriter Lindsay Nicole Chambers.

THIS IS THE CHORD, THIS IS THE NOTE is a 2021 release on the Lindsay Nicole Chambers label. It is available for purchase (including some limited edition vinyls) on Bandcamp HERE, and it can be found on all streaming platforms.

Lindsay Nicole Chambers has a website HERE.