BRUCE SABATH'S SEARCHING FOR TEVYE Encore Dates Now Set For February

Bruce Sabath's one-man show Searching for Tevye will have two encore performances at Don't Tell Mama, February 10th and 11th, 7pm. These performances were originally scheduled for mid-January, but had to be canceled due to the Omicron surge. With cases now trended down, Bruce is thrilled to bring his story back to theater-goers in February.

Actor Bruce Sabath (Company, Cagney, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), who had a prior career on Wall Street and in corporate strategy, created the show to tell the story of how a theatre kid from Brighton ditched a booming Wall Street career to pursue his dream of becoming a Broadway actor. Sabath has been the subject of numerous articles from the Wall Street Journal to Psychology Today to Backstage, all intrigued by his unusual career path.

The show features music that inspired Sabath along his journey, from the folk rock of the 70s to American songbook, to musical theatre classics including songs from Sondheim to (of course) Fiddler on the Roof, which has been a through-line of Sabath's acting career.

Searching for Tevye had its sold-out New York premiere in November at Don't Tell Mama, after its world premiere in October at the Hart Theatre-CenterStage in Rochester, New York, Sabath's hometown.

BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher reviewed the New York show saying, "...absolutely one of the most charming shows of this cabaret season...Sabath has the most valuable tool in the trade of cabaret: complete and total authenticity...Sabath succeeded at not only holding my attention but holding my rapt attention...With a voice that fits, glove-like, either Sondheim, Porter, Bricusse or Croce, Sabath remains a constant pleasure throughout his show..."(Read the full review here).

Searching for Tevye is written and performed by Bruce Sabath and directed by Tanya Moberly, featuring music director Ben Kiley on piano, with Sabina Torosjan on violin and Steve Count on bass. Performances are Thursday, February 10th and Friday, February 11th at 7pm. The Friday evening performance will be livestreamed for real-time viewing, as well as on-demand viewing after the event.

For in-person reservations, visit Don't Tell Mama. To register for the livestream, Click here.For more information, visit Bruce's website.