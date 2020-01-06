BROADWAY SESSIONS Begins New Seasons This Week, 1/9

Broadway Sessions begins new seasons this week!

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, January 9th, Broadway Sessions begins a new season with an impressive roster of performers who have all performed in Broadway Sessions' "Rising Star" series.

Performers schedule to appear include : Julian R Decker (Les Mis, Sunset Blvd, Love Never Dies), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Sean Green Jr. (Hamilton), Sean Bowers (Ain't Too Proud), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Gregory Suliivan (Naked Boys Singing), Dylan Hartwell (Naked Boys Singing), Claire Saunders, Mallory King, Jose Plaza, Michael Hull, Josh Bardier (Actoria), Lillian Andrea De Leon, Lincoln Ward, Sal Pavia, Gina Santare, Nicole Vande Zande and Anna Bakun.

The evening will also feature a special performance by Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress).

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards. For Reservations please go to www.broadwaysessions.net.





