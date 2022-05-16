Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUE WAVE REUNION 2022: Save Our Democracy Fundraiser Plays At The Laurie Beechman Theatre, May 27

Vocalists will be offering songs about freedom, justice, equality, other vital issues of our time, and democracy.

May. 16, 2022  

On Friday, May 27, producer Stephen Hanks and the performers of the series' CABARET CAMPAIGNS: BLUE WAVE 2018 and THE VOTING RIGHTS SHOW 2020, will reunite at the Laurie Beechman Theater at 6:30 PM. The evening is hosted by Hanks, with music director Tracy Stark.

The program is an All-Star Variety Show, featuring fourteen "Fabulous Female" cabaret performers to support progressive and Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Featured are Sandra Bargman, Lane Bradbury, Blair Alexis Brown, Mary Sue Daniels, Meg Flather, Janice Hall, Laurie Krauz, Rosemary Loar, Sue Matsuki, Karen Oberlin, Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Sarah Rice and Lisa Viggiano. These vocalists will be offering songs about freedom, justice, equality, other vital issues of our time, and democracy.

All proceeds from this event will go to the following Democratic candidates and organizations: Stacey Abrams (Georgia Governor), Charles Booker (Kentucky Senator), Val Demmings (Florida Governor), Katie Hobbs (Arizona Governor), Beto O'Rourke (Texas Governor), Tim Ryan (Ohio Senator), Rafael Warnock (Georgia Senator) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

$30 cover + $25 food/beverage minimum (tickets are non-refundable). Click here to buy tickets. The Laurie Beechman Theatre in the West Bank Cafe is located ar 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

