BENNY MEETS ARTIE Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Grammy-winning identical twins and Juilliard grads Peter and Will Anderson present "Benny Meets Artie" at Feinstein's/54 Below. The Andersons will explore the lives and music of two American cultural icons, clarinetists Benny Goodman & Artie Shaw, featuring their jazz sextet of vocalist Molly Ryan, pianist Rossano Sportiello, drummer Phil Stewart, and bassist Clovis Nicolas. Songs will include swing era hits "Sing, Sing Sing," "Begin the Beguine," "Stardust," and "Moonglow." Raised in poverty in Chicago, Benny Goodman was a classical clarinet prodigy who soon sparked an international swing craze in the 1930s, and premiered the first jazz concert at Carnegie Hall in 1938. Artie Shaw was a composer, author, and master clarinetist, pushing musical boundaries by blending American swing with European and Latin styles.

The Andersons have performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, Wynton Marsalis, and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. They've headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in "Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz," and the Washington Post called their music "imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz." Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Production, Le Jazz Hot (one of seven of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners. Recently, the Andersons raised $25,000 to establish the Joe Temperley Juilliard Student Scholarship Fund and tribute album in honor of their late great saxophone mentor. www.PeterAndWillAnderson.com

February 5th, 7pm

Tickets: https://54below.com/events/peter-and-will-anderson/





