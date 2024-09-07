Ashley Wool Of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO to Present Solo Concert at The Sargent Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



They say it takes ten years of pavement-pounding to make it on Broadway. As Ashley Wool began her tenth year, Broadway shut down entirely.

During lockdown, she began speaking publicly for the first time about the autism diagnosis she received in 2008 and had refused to acknowledge for over a decade out of fear it would derail her chance at a performing arts career. She quickly became one of the most highly sought-after voices for autistic representation in the entertainment industry...and as it turned out, there were bigger plans in store for her artistry and her advocacy once Broadway reopened...

In her upcoming solo concert, Broadway. That Happened, Ashley Wool shares the story of her unconventional journey to Broadway as one of the original cast members of the groundbreaking musical How to Dance in Ohio, and how that experience made her fall deeper in love with musical theatre and the Broadway community than she ever dreamed possible.

Come spend your Saturday afternoon at the Sargent Theater for this exclusive concert event with Ashley Wool, featuring David John Madore of @daves.playlist on piano, and a few special guests!

Tickets available starting at $25 on Brown Paper Tickets.

Ashley Wool (writer/vocal performer) is best known for originating the role of Jessica in the Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio. A dynamic and versatile musical theatre actress, Ms. Wool began her career in regional and community theater companies throughout the NYC and tri-state area. Favorite credits include Kira in Xanadu, Wednesday in The Addams Family (OnStage Critics Award Nominee), Amy in Company and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. She is also an accomplished concert vocalist and singer/songwriter with three original pop songs available on streaming platforms. www.ashleywool.com

Read her BroadwayWorld First Person essay on how autistic people can benefit from a performing arts education.

David John Madore (piano/music director) is a composer, pianist, music director, and vocal coach with numerous Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional credits to his name. As an accompanist, he is one of the most familiar faces on the New York City audition circuit, beloved by actors for his precision and quirky humor. On social media, he's also known as @daves.playlist, co-creator of NYC tourism videos at @themegandaily on Instagram and TikTok. www.madoremusic.com

Where:

Sargent Theater at American Theatre of Actors

314 W. 54th Street,

New York City, NY 10019

When:

Saturday, September 21, 5pm

Doors open at 4:30pm

Comments