Arizonian Psychos team up for "Naughty & Nice Cabaret" at The Hardes Theatre for One Day Only! Sun., Dec. 15th @ 2pm & 730pm

"Naughty and Nice Cabaret" brings together Valley favorites and all around Psychos, Seth Tucker (Parade, I Am My Own Wife) and Toby Yatso (American Psycho, Elf The Musical) for the most Unexpected, Vulgar, Beautiful, Impressive, Ridiculous, Offensive, and Downright Hilarious event of the Holiday Season! Christmas is turned on its side with twisted carols like, "No More F&$#'s To Give," "Santa Likes Rich Kids Better," and "Dead, Dead, Dead." A Naughty themed show balanced out with a touch of Nice, featuring songs like, "Peace On Earth/ Little Drummer Boy," "River," and "Oh Holy Night."

WARNING: Adult Content, Light Blasphemy, and Elf-ed Up Language.

After working with nearly every theatre company in The Valley, these AriZoni winners have joined forces to concoct a holiday concert unlike any other. Oh Come, All Ye Playful and get your stocking stuffed this December 15th at 2pm and 7:30pm, for a not-to-be-missed Christmas cabaret...or Yule be sorry! Featuring Greg Paladino on Piano and special guest singers, Hahnna Christianson & Brianna McClure!

DATE:

December 15th at 2pm & 730pm

LOCATION:

The Judith Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre 1825 N Central Ave, Phoenix AZ 85004

TICKETS:

$20 for General Admission/. $40 for VIP (Which includes preferred seating & Meet and Greet)

https://davisson-entertainment-llc.ticketleap.com/holiday-cabaret-with-seth-tucker--toby-yatso/

Or Call: 602-734-5734





