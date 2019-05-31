Arianna Rosario, Anthony Alfaro, & Katie Goffman To Star In TWO THOUSAND MILES At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents the new musical TWO THOUSAND MILES as part of their New Works series on Friday June 7at 9:30pm. Two Thousand Miles is an original musical with a book by Alyssa Williams with Morgan Bartholick, music & lyrics by Hans Zanger and Matthew DeMaria with some arrangements by Brian Fitzsousa. The performance will be benefitting the Arthritis Foundation's annual Walk to Cure Arthritis.

Split between California and New York City, Two Thousand Miles tells the story of illness, strength, and life-altering experiences through events that reunite a group of friends. Davis, a business student turned playwright dealing with Lupus, and his boyfriend Nate, an established composer learning how to take care of a loved one living with a chronic illness, are working towards the premiere of their new musical. Ava fights to share her reality of living with Arthritis and being a working actor, while Jessica struggles to reignite her passion and face what's holding her back in a new city. Julian and Christina are unexpectedly pregnant to his mother's disapproval; how will this affect their future and their relationship? Through their collective journeys, the friends show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife through acceptance and the bonds of friendship.

The reading will be produced by Williams & Bartholick Theatricals in association with The Jade/Anthony Company, directed by Devon Goffman (On Your Feet! 1st Nat'l Tour, Motown The Musical, US Tour), and music directed by Dan Corica. The cast includes Anthony Alfaro as Davis (On Your Feet! First National Tour, The View Upstairs, Off-Broadway), Arianna Rosario as Ava (On Your Feet! Broadway, In The Heights, Kennedy Center), Morgan Bartholick as Nate (Wizard of Oz, Vital Theatre Company, HAIR, Secret Theatre), Katie Goffman as Jessica (Clueless: The Musical, Off-Broadway, Ghost: The Musical, National Tour), Aaron McAleavey as Julian (Assassins, Yale Repetory Theater, Under, NYC Fringe), Allison Lane as Christina (NYC debut!) , Jonathan Arana as Carlos (On Your Feet! First National Tour, In The Heights, TUTS) and Barrie Kealoha as Victoria (Children of Salt, NYMF, Crazy in Love, RWS).

The Green Room 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





