Antonio Cipriano, Jimin Moon & More to Star in BROADWAY'S BROKEN HEARTS CLUB at 54 Below

The concerts will take place on February 10th, 2025 at 7pm and 9:30pm.
Welcome to the first meeting of Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club at 54 Below!
Join your favorite stars as they get in their feels and take on some of pop music’s most memorable songs of love, loss, and everything in between. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.
From empowering breakup anthems like “Since U Been Gone” and “Potential Breakup Song” to gut-wrenching iconic ballads like “All Too Well” and “Ceilings,” this is a night not to be missed.
Featuring: Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Pretty Little Liars), Autumn Hurtlert (Legally Blonde The Musical: The Search For Elle Woods), Jimin Moon (Sunset Boulevard), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Ryo Kamibayashi (The Outsiders),Trevor Wayne (The Outsiders), Audrey Trullinger (Performer/Influencer), Carson Steward (The Notebook), Diego Rodriguez (Sunset Boulevard), Elsa Keefe (& Juliet), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Hillary Fisher (The Notebook), Anna Bermudez (The Outsiders), Michael Ivan Carrier (& Juliet) Elyse Bell (Performer/Influencer), Hawley Gould (Suffs), Conor Ryan (Moulin Rouge) and Tyler Conroy (Singer-songwriter/Influencer)
