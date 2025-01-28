Antonio Cipriano, Jimin Moon & More to Star in BROADWAY'S BROKEN HEARTS CLUB at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to the first meeting of Broadway’s Broken Hearts Club at 54 Below!

Join your favorite stars as they get in their feels and take on some of pop music’s most memorable songs of love, loss, and everything in between. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.

From empowering breakup anthems like “Since U Been Gone” and “Potential Breakup Song” to gut-wrenching iconic ballads like “All Too Well” and “Ceilings,” this is a night not to be missed.

Comments