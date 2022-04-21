Andrew Barth Feldman to Present PARK MAP at Feinstein's/54 Below

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) is bringing his award-winning Park Map back to 54 Below on May 20 at 9:45 PM, and May 22, 23, and 25 at 7PM after the original sold out run. Feldman returns to the stage equipped with even more knowledge about his very specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map hilariously details the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map features music from Disney's catalogue, some of Andrew's own original music, and lots of yelling.

Park Map is directed and co-written by Marc Tumminelli with arrangements from Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen), art by Jessica Siswick (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), consultation by Kevin Perjurer (Defunctland). Its original run won Best Show at the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards as well as Best Director for Marc Tumminelli. The show is entirely different every night as Andrew, through improvisation, explains the history of different Disney Parks attractions depending on the audience's requests. The show will be even more different for this run, featuring more songs, stories, and a surprise guest at every show.

"Andrew Barth Feldman's Park Map is about as intimate a piece of cabaret theatre as can be found. It would be a shame if as many people didn't see Park Map while they had the chance." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

"The show...filters Feldman's coming-of-age story through a Disney-fied lens to relay a poignant message about love, family, and the power of living authentically. [Park Map] hinted at the great, big, beautiful tomorrow in store for this gifted young artist." - Curtis M. Wong, Huffington Post

Andrew Barth Feldman in Park Map plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 20 at 9:45 PM, and May 22, 23, and 25 at 7PM. There is a $45-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN won the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and went on to make his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a junior in high school. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew, with Tony Award Winner Alex Boniello, created "Broadway Jackbox," a hit web series where Broadway stars play games, raising over $100,000 for The Actors Fund, as well as "Broadway Whodunit," a live, virtual, improvised murder mystery party series with Broadway stars. He also starred as Linguini in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which raised over two million dollars for The Actors Fund. He made his television acting debut as Antoine in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and is actively a student at Harvard University while working on other, secret-er things.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

Watch Andrew Barth Feldman sing "Part Of Your World" at Feinstein's/54 Below below!