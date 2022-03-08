Analise Scarpaci, Henry Platt & More to Star in 54 SINGS SARA BAREILLES

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Sara Bareilles on March 18th at 9:45pm. We all have that one artist who has a song to fit into every one of our playlists. Grammy Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Sara Bareilles has written that soundtrack to our lives: the kind that holds your hand through heartbreak and celebrates you through all your wins. From longtime favorites like "Love Song," and "Brave," to hits from Waitress, her timeless music never ceases to fit that perfect moment when you need it the most. Come join us as we celebrate the multi-genre star and her incredible career.

Featuring: Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Henry Platt (Sing On!), Erin Engleman (Tiktok Creator/54 Sings Olivia Rodrgio), Vaibu Mohan (Basement Mixtape at 54 Below), Julia Bain (Waitress National Tour), Luke Ferarri (WILD at ART), Mia Gerachis (Bored Belting), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Mis National Tour), Joseph Allen (Peter Pan), Bailey McCall (Waitress National Tour), Leana Rae Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Jake Levy (Anastasia National Tour), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple National Tour), Emily Kristen Morris (Something Rotten), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Frozen), Mia Cherise Hall (Jimmy Awards Alum), Christine Defur and more to be announced!

Produced by Cara Weglarz and Molly Heller with Music Direction by Drew Wutke

54 Sings Sara Bareilles plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 18th at 9:45pm. There is a $35-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.