Amy Jo Jackson to Bring THE BRASS MENAGERIE to 54 Below in November

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Amy Jo Jackson in The Brass Menagerie on November 1st, 2022 at 9:30pm.

It's not a comeback - IT'S A RETURN! Fresh off a run at the 2022 Provincetown Tennessee Williams Festival, and now a Bistro Award winner for this very show, Amy Jo Jackson brings their signature blend of belting and the-yah-tuh to the 54 Below stage. The Brass Menagerie is a campy romp through the women of Tennessee Williams...in SONG! If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear Blanche DuBois, Maggie the Cat or the Wingfield family sing through their plays, wonder no longer - Amy Jo Jackson is here to bring all of the charm and vivacity, vivacity and charm that the South demands to these iconic women. Whether you're familiar with the works of Tennessee or not, you'll enjoy this ridiculous lark of a concert, taking you through such plays as A Streetcar Named Desire, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, and many more, mashed up with classic songs of the musical theatre canon. With music director Brian Nash on the keys, prepare yourselves for an evening of strong drinks, strong accents, and even stronger choices.

"If you want to have a completely unique and unforgettable cabaret experience, rely on the kindness of this stranger's advice and see The Brass Menagerie wherever and whenever it appears next. It is an undeniable triumph for Amy Jo Jackson." - Bistro Awards

Written and performed by Amy Jo Jackson; music direction and arrangements by Brian Nash; direction by Andrew Neisler.

Amy Jo Jackson in The Brass Menagerie plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 1st, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT AMY JO JACKSON

Amy Jo Jackson is an actor/kabarettist/writer and glitter alien. They are the recipient of the 2019 Denovan Fellowship in Cabaret, and their musical Hatchetation was one of only two musicals selected for the 2021 National Musical Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. They've had solo concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42 and Boston's Club Cafe, and have performed on stages all over NYC and around the country, most notably Joe's Pub, the Slipper Room, the Cutting Room, Caveat, the Bell House, Union Hall, and the Laurie Beechman. They are currently crooning to audiences every weekend in Cocktail Magique with the luxe and fantastical Company XIV. @amyjojackson

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.