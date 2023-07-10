Amanda Reckonwith Featuring Aaron Lee to Perform at Pangea This Week

The dazzling alter-ego of Broadway icon, David Sabella, AMANDA RECKONWITH takes you on another uproarious joyride - her last for the season!

DRAGGING AMERICA FORWARD, ONE SONG AT A TIME!

Come celebrate with the dynamic diva at Pangea, this Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available HERE

Amanda Reckonwith is joined by Aaron Lee Battle for a rousing finale to her first season in residency at downtown's trendy supper club, Pangea.

Hailed for innovation, uniqueness, and abundant talent, Sabella's alter-ego is craving a powerful place for herself in the New York landscape. This final installment features Aaron Lee Battle, recipient of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets' Hanson Award and the Backstage Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist. Battle has appeared in a score of cabaret rooms in and around New York City over the years. He was last seen in the 50th Anniversary of Pippin, Battle is ecstatic to ring down Season 1 with the malaprop-wielding Reckonwith.