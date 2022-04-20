Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Allen Jensen To Bring A WELL SUNG LIFE- TRIUMPHS AND TRIALS to Arthur Newman Theater

Come along as Allan takes us on this journey of fictional truths told through lyrics in Broadway tunes, from show stoppers to some lesser known discoveries.

Apr. 20, 2022  

Allen Jensen To Bring A WELL SUNG LIFE- TRIUMPHS AND TRIALS to Arthur Newman Theater

Sunday, May 22, 2020, "A Well Sung Life" starring Allen Jensen plays one show only at Arthur Newman Theater, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert.

If you have not experienced this remarkable singer before, you are in for a treat. Come along as Allan takes us on this journey of fictional truths told through lyrics in Broadway tunes, from show stoppers to some lesser known discoveries.

With Music Direction by Marcia Harp, and Joel Baker on piano.

Tickets are $15 cash only, doors open 2 pm, showtime is 3 pm.

