Ali Ewoldt, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Donna Vivino & Stuart Zagnit to Star in WELCOME TO SAMMY'S at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Broadway veterans Ali Ewoldt, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Donna Vivino and Stuart Zagnit in "Welcome to Sammy's", a concert of the music of "Sammy's Bowery Follies", a new musical by Sharon Barnett, on Monday, May 15th at 7PM, music directed by Micah Young & directed and developed by Kimberly Loren Eaton, a new romantic musical comedy about a famous nightclub on the lower East Side of New York City from 1934-1970. Additional cast members include: John Battagliese, Stacey Bone-Gleason, Ray DeForest, Aaron David Gleason, Justin Gregory Lopez, Jane Seaman, and Sarah Ziegler. The concert will feature arrangements by Micah Young for a four-piece band, including Young on piano, Jay Mack on drums, Joseph Wallace on double bass, Jason May on clarinet, flute, and saxophone.

Written by Sharon Barnett in tribute to her father, the beloved MC at Sammy's Bowery Follies, for 22 years, Sammy's Bowery Follies is a musical named for a real, renowned club that thrived on the Bowery, "the Poor Man's Stork Club"; it was part of the Grey Line Bus tours, along with the Copacabana and the Latin Quarter, and as stated by NY Times, "catered to 100,000 patrons a year". This musical is a fictional story based upon a real place and real people, and captures the ambiance of a rare Shangri-La melting pot where classes and races mixed, and top stars of the day, tourists, and locals alike gathered nightly to revel in the atmosphere created by the outrageous cast of characters both on stage- and in the audience!

The show follows Barney Marks, who returns from World War II to follow his dream of being a New York City performer. His journey from the USO lands him behind the scenes of Sammy's- where real life and on stage life collide to provide us with a heartwarming story filled with drama, romance, and colorful characters. Add a rousing score spanning musical styles from the 1920's to the 1940's, and you have "Sammy's Bowery Follies", a musical love letter to show business and the famous nightclub that was a historical piece of the fabric of New York nightlife.

Book by Sharon Barnett & Adam Shortsten

Music by Sharon Barnett & Michael McFrederick

Lyrics by Sharon Barnett

Directed and developed by Kimberly Loren Eaton

Music Direction and Music Arrangement by Micah Young

Piano Vocal Transcription by Noah Turner

Stage Managed by Kyra Bowie & Christian Masinsin

Assistant Producer Quinn Hecker

This performance is presented by Sharon Barnett

Judith Ann Abrams Productions LP

Broadway Investors Group/ Kira & Jason Turchin

Sammy's Bowery Follies plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, May 15th. There is a $55-$110 cover charge (prices include 10% ticketing fee, and $1.50 faculty fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.