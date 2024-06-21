Alexis Michelle Returns to Joe's Pub This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joe’s Pub will welcome back Alexis Michelle, on June 25 at 7:00PM.

Alexis Michelle is back at Joe’s Pub for PRIDE! From the start, Alexis idolized the female titans of showbiz; Judy, Carol, and of course LIZA! In an evening celebrating women, expect offerings from the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Chita Rivera, and Barbra Streisand. Alexis is joined by longtime collaborator Brandon James Gwinn leading the band. This show will have something for everyone. The highest, lowbrow chanteuse Alexis Michelle is everything your cabaret heart could wish!

Alexis’s longtime pals and fellow drag/theatre royalty, Lagoona Bloo and Kiki Ball-Change, will join for a special surprise that cannot be missed!

The evening is written and directed by Robbie Rozelle and produced by James Will McBride.

Alexis Michelle plays Joe’s Pub at Astor Place (425 Lafayette Street) on June 25 There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/a/alexis-michelle-heroine/.

For last-minute tickets, please visit our Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.

Alexis Michelle (she/he/they) is a native New Yorker with theatre running through her veins. She was cast on Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and made it all the way to Top 5! This Summer she makes her return to the largest international drag platform on RPDR All Stars Season 8 on Paramount+. Additionally, Alexis starred in Drag Me Down The Aisle and Dragnificent! On TLC alongside Bebe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, and Juju Bee. She has sung with The American Pops orchestra, and appeared in two of their PBS specials. Alexis made their network TV debut out of drag on the CBS drama BLUE BLOODS. In addition to cabaret stages around the world, Alexis has performed at Cafe Carlyle, Club Cumming, 54 Below and this June makes her Joe’s Pub debut. Training: LaGuardia H.S. for the performing arts, Interlochen center for the arts and B.F.A. University of Michigan in Musical Theatre. You can keep up with Alexis on her Facebook artist page, as well as Instagram and TikTok @alexismichelleofficial and on Twitter @alexislives.





