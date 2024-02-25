Alex Joseph Grayson Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Alex Joseph Grayson in Why Have I Never Heard of You? on March 18, 2024, at 7pm. The concert will mark the Grammy nominee and breakout star of the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade, Into the Woods, and Girl from the North Country's NYC solo concert debut.

The concert will feature an evening of music, stories, and immaculate vibes as Alex shares his unique journey to stardom; featuring songs from Luther Vandross, Soundgarden, Michael Bolton, and many more. Audiences are invited to come experience the magic, and discover why everyone is asking, Why have I Never Heard of You?

Directed by Jarvis Antonio Green.

Music directed and accompanied by John Fischer.

Featuring special guest, Miki Abraham (Shucked).

Alex Joseph Grayson in Why Have I Never Heard of You? plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 18 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Alex Joseph Grayson:

Alex Joseph Grayson is a Grammy nominated singer and actor from Watertown, NY. He gained critical acclaim for his performance in the Tony Award winning, 2023 Revival of Parade on Broadway. Additional credits include Broadway: Into the Woods, Revival; Girl from the North Country; A Bronx Tale. Off Broadway: Toni Stone. Nat'l Tour: Once on This Island – Revival.

MORE ABOUT FEATURED ARTISTS:

Jarvis Antonio Green (Director) is the Founding Artistic Director of JAG Productions, an audacious Vermont and NYC-based Black theater company established in 2016. Recognized with the New England Theatre Conference Regional Award for Outstanding Achievement in the American Theatre, Green has been instrumental in showcasing and nurturing Black voices in the not-for-profit theater landscape. Through his leadership, JAG Productions has emerged as one of the nation's leading incubators of new works by Black playwrights, annually producing five new plays at JAGfest. Green's impact as a Black queer leader was celebrated in Native Son, highlighting his significant contributions in 2020. His visionary efforts led to the creation of the JAG Methodology in 2023, a comprehensive initiative encompassing a Black Theatre methodology, and a documentary film exploring its genesis. He serves as a National Theatre Project Advisor for the New England Foundation for the Arts and is a founding member of the Black Theatre Artist Council at the Roundabout Theatre Company. His company, JAG Productions, is in residence at New York Theatre Workshop.

John Fischer - is a music director, pianist, vocal coach and teacher with decades of experience working with top Broadway and cabaret artists, including Tony winners Ali Stroker, Alice Ripley, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, and many more. He music directed BROADWAY'S RISING STARS at The Town Hall for 14 seasons, where he also worked on numerous BROADWAY ORIGINALS concerts. He spent 7 seasons as music director for the highly acclaimed musical theatre program at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in the Berkshires, and his last season saw him working hand in hand with Stephen Schwartz and Chet Walker on the creation of a new ballet, The Boy on the Roof. In recent years, John has joined the symphony world as a guest artist, debuting a new Bacharach show with the Plymouth Symphony, Blockbuster Broadway for the Omaha Symphony, a Bernstein/Robbins celebration with the Signature Symphony, and Music of the Knights with the Santa Ana Symphony Orchestra. In NYC, he is a regular fixture at 54 Below, music directing everything from Sinatra to Streisand, and as the MD for the long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged. Recent highlights include Ali Stroker's sold out AMERICAN SONGBOOK concert at Lincoln Center, Alice & Emily's UNATTACHED at 54 Below, and the 25th Anniversary Concert of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, part of the award winning 54 SINGS series for which he also music directed APPLAUSE, MACK & MABEL, and KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN. He currently teaches at Singnasium, ApplauseNY, and also does private coaching. He has been on staff at AMDA, HB Studios, The New School, the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, and the Growing Studio.

Miki Abraham (Special Guest) is a Broadway actor and Self-Esteem Coach. Recently she was seen in Shucked, as a member of the Original Broadway cast understudying the Tony-winning role of Lulu. Miki has toured nationally with Once On This Island and Beautiful. Beyond the stage, she's the owner of Castle In The Sky Self-Esteem and Career Coaching, sharing joy and empowerment through transparency and tough love. She lives by a life and business motto of "The most important story you will ever tell is the one you tell yourself about yourself.”

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the button below