Alex 'Goldie' Golden to Debut New Music At The Duplex

Produced by Smallest One Productions, Alex "Goldie" Golden will be making her New York City composing debut at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre on Monday, June 3rd at 7pm. An up-and-coming composer with a BA in theatre and honors in music direction from Bucknell University, Goldie has worked with various professional companies as an established music director, most recently at Williamstown Theatre Festival. She has music directed countless productions such as Ghost the Musical, A Chorus Line, and Next to Normal (awarded the Kennedy Center ACTF Certificate of Merit for Excellence in Music Directing). Goldie currently works as the music intern for Music Theatre International, is a pianist for The Story Pirates, and will be music directing the intern company season of New London Barn Playhouse this summer.

The intimate, one hour concert will feature all original music ranging from musical theatre to pop to a little bit of country. Appearing in the concert are Jordan Tyson (Sweetee the Musical, Folk Wandering, A Hole Story), Victoria Meade (The Big Bang Theory Musical Parody, High School Musical), Will Conard (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Madeleine DeJohn (Carner and Gregor's Island Song), Trevor Berger (Newsies), Brendan Trybus (Mamma Mia), Mukta Phatak (NAAP: Discover, A Second Birth, ArtsPower), and Ryder Chasin (The Story Pirates).

The band, led by Goldie herself on keys and melodica, includes Kyle Brenn (Sweeney Todd, Leap of Faith, West Side Story) on drums, Ethan Hack-Chabot (Dirty Dancing) on guitar, David Mayers (Ghost the Musical) on bass, and Lydia Paulos on cello.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (space permitting). There is a two drink minimum in the theatre.

Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at 7 pm

The Duplex NYC

61 Christopher Street

Click here to purchase tickets through Purplepass.





