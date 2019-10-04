Alanya Bridge and Paulie Pecorella to Take the Stage at The Green Room 42

Emerging musical theatre writers Alanya Bridge and Paulie Pecorella will share an evening of new songs on October 13th at The Green Room 42. Featuring performances by Roz Cavallaro, Ethan Crystal, Ben Diamond, Mia Gerachis, Jillian Gottlieb (#DateMe), Ana Marcu (90210! THE MUSICAL!, Georama), Sarah Lynn Marion, Ben Roseberry (Gentleman's Guide, Lion King, Hercules). Musicians will include Emily Chiu, Jacob Fjeldheim, Adam Hammer and Danny Ursetti.

Showcasing their contrasting styles of hauntingly delicate and brilliantly bold, the evening will feature songs from Paulie's musical Daniel, Alanya's musical In Between, and more. The writers, Alanya Bridge and Paulie Pecorella, are both alumni of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. Tickets to the event can be found here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.





