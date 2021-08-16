Acclaimed Violinist Marissa Licata Makes NYC Solo Debut at Birdland

Birdland Theater will present a special evening with New York-based, Honduran-American violinist Marissa Licata on September 13 at 8:30 PM. In her New York solo concert debut, Licata will present "Strings on Fire" featuring her all-star band: Jerry Sabatini on trumpet, Matt Marcus on piano, John Miller on bass, Shannon Ford on drums, and special guest blues icon James Montgomery on harmonica and vocals.

"Strings on Fire" lights up the stage with wild rhythms and sounds from around the globe. Mixing traditional folk music from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with an improvised flair all her own, Marissa incorporates melodies and styles that will surely strike a familiar chord. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44thStreet in New York.

"I haven't shared music in the same room with people in a year and a half!," says Licata. "The point of striving to be a great player is to share experiences with as many people as possible. We were forced to an abrupt stop, and now we can play and share again. To have made it through this time in good health, having made progress and improvements, I am unbelievably fortunate to have the opportunity to show it all off in a solo debut show at the renowned Birdland in New York City! I love my band because we all give 100% together. They are my friends and when we perform, we have a blast and enjoy a connection beyond words. Those moments are so special, and I love to share the stage with great musicians who each bring such personality to the stage."

MARISSA LICATA has collaborated and performed on national and international tours with Alicia Keys, Jethro Tull, Wyclef Jean, H.E.R., Ben Harper, Ringo Starr, K. MICHELLE, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Gloria Estefan, Pras of the Fugees, and many more. Her major TV appearances include "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Latin Grammys," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The BET Awards." Marissa is active within the orchestral and chamber music scenes, guesting at chamber festivals throughout the Northeast and performing with the Boston Ballet. She headlined her sold-out Boston debut at Scullers Jazz Club, appearing on the national public television program "Live from the Artist's Den."

In 2018, Marissa joined the American Repertory Theater as violinist and concertmistress for the Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill. The new musical premiered to rave reviews and a sold-out run. Ms. Licata continued in the theater scene, joining the orchestra at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes. She returned to Boston's A.R.T. to perform as concertmistress for the musical Moby-Dick, written by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin.

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.