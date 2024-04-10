Abby Mueller to Make NYC Solo Concert Debut at 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Abby Mueller on April 26-27, 2024 at 7pm. The performance on April 27 will also be streamed live. After her celebrated reign in Six, Abby Mueller (Broadway’s original Jane Seymour) makes her 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut! Previously seen on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Kinky Boots, this Drama Desk Award winner and Grammy nominee invites you on a musical journey from Carole to Adele, pop to American Songbook classics, and beyond.

She will be reunited with her OG Six “Ladies in Waiting” Kimi Hayes (guitar), Michelle Osbourne (bass) and Elena Bonomo (drums), led by Music Director Sharon Kenny. Special musical guests include Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change, Ain’t Too Proud), Yasmeen Sulieman (Shucked, Paradise Square), and Paris Nix(Hamilton, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Abby Mueller plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 26 & 27. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees.) Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Abby Mueller originated the role of Queen Jane Seymour in the Tony Award® winning smash hit Six: The Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award). She can be heard on the landmark Original Broadway Cast Recording Six: Live on Opening Night (Grammy Nomination). After originating the role of Carole for the First National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Abby was brought back twice to reprise her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway. Other credits include Kinky Bootson Broadway and extensive regional roles. Abby has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show,” “The View,” “Seth Meyers,” and “Jimmy Fallon.” Check out her Broadway.com Vlog “Yas, Queen!” on YouTube, and follow Abby on social media @abcmuell!