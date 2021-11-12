AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42 on November 22

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, November 22nd at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 149th edition of the series are Aria Braswell (Understudy for the roles of Maria Huxley, Ann/Judith, Rosalia/Sophia in Flying Over Sunset), Rheaume Crenshaw (Understudy for the roles of Washing Machine, Dotty Moffett and Radio 3 in Caroline, or Change), Ben Mayne (Understudy for the roles of Gene Laine, Elias Burke and Reverend Marlowe in Girl From the North Country), Yael "Ya Ya" Reich (Standby for all three Fates in Hadestown), Grace Slear (Understudy for the role of Jo in Jagged Little Pill), Chiara Trentalange (Understudy for the role pf Kate Draper in Girl From the North Country) and Khalifa White (Understudy for the roles of Emmie Thibodeaux, Radio 2 and Radio 3 in Caroline, or Change). There will also be a Special Appearance by Logan Elizabeth Nikole Jones. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1092 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5190 roles in 572 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Tickets are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. There is no food or beverage minimum.