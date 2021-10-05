ANGELA BACARI Returns To New York and Don't Tell Mama For ONE NIGHT ONLY! October 12th

Angela Bacari returns to the New York stage for the first time in almost 40 years on October 12 at Don't Tell Mama!

Renowned singer and voice teacher to the stars Angela Bacari will wrap the new evening of entertainment around her beautifully arranged and performed program of jazz, musical theater, and standards, promising to fill her audience with joy and bring back memories. Ms. Bacari's remarkable life in show business, from Rhode Island to New York to Las Vegas and everywhere in between is a story that can only be told in Angela's voice, and October 12th at the iconic Midtown Manhattan cabaret club is the time and place to hear it.



Known for her hit song, "Baby I'm Yours," Some of Bacari's many television appearances include The Tonight Show, the Dinah Shore Show, and The Merv Griffin Show (only naming a few). Angela has opened for many showbiz veterans like Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Cosby, Phyllis Diller, and Pat Cooper, among many others, and away from her on-stage time, Angela has served as vocal coach and trainer for the last 30 years to show business luminaries such as Liza Minnelli; grandson Nicolas King, Marisa Berenson, Deana Martin, as well as being responsible for launching the career (and managing) country star Billy Gilman (runner-up of The Voice).

Angela Bacari is a private vocal coach at her home studio in Rhode Island, and continues to perform on stages around the country.

For this one-night-only event, Bacari is backed by Tedd Firth, Steve Doyle and Ray Marchica; audiences won't want to miss Ms. Bacari's one night only return concert to New York - the city that launched her career almost 6 decades ago.

For tickets to ANGELA BACARI ONE NIGHT ONLY visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

