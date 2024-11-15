AN AXEMAS STORY to Return to 54 Below in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present a return engagement of Anthony DeAngelis, Charlie O'Leary, and Patrick Spencer's AN AXEMAS STORY, directed by Mackenna Goodrich, with music direction by Sara Linger. A holiday-themed take on 80s slasher films, AN AXEMAS STORY will return to NYC for a fourth consecutive year, bringing its "Sharply Hewn Fun" to the hallowed halls of 54 Below. This concert production will take place Tuesday, December 10 at 9:30 p.m.

It's Christmas time in Tree Town and all the Trees are dying to look their best. After a few

classmates begin to disappear, Small Paul (the puniest tree in Tree Town) and Noel (the

mayor's daughter) begin to question Tree Town's relationship with the venerated Farmer Todd - who has been acting particularly strange as of late. Will this unlikely duo crack the case before the annual Christmas Pageant? Or will the Trees of Tree Town discover the true meaning of AXEmas this year... AN AXEMAS STORY is a sappy send-up of capitalism, Christmas shows, 80s tropes, and the religious right - but mostly, it's a very silly show with a lot of tree puns.

The concert stars Jessie Jo Aka, Charissa Bertels (A Christmas Story - Broadway), Alex

Canty (Million Dollar Quartet - national tour), RJ Christian (Dungeons & Dragons The

Twenty Sided Tavern - off-Broadway), John Alejandro Jeffords, Isabel Julazadeh, Collin

Kilfeather, Aubrey Matalon (Six - Broadway), Anthony Nuccio (Rock of Ages - national

tour), Sarah Pansing (Les Miserables at The MUNY), Rose Anne Rabut, Chris Trombetta

(Berenstain Bears Live! - off-Broadway/national tour), and Curry Whitmire (Odyssey: The

Epic Musical off-Broadway). Produced in part by Kyle Mazer, Madison Wechsler, and Cartwheels Theatrical.

