A Video Roundup To Welcome Sally Mayes To The Green Room 42

On December 2nd, when Sally Mayes returns to the cabaret stage, it will be a joy and a relief to have the Tony Award nominee back on the nightclub scene. Inarguably one of the cabaret and concert industry's most unique (and adored) artists, Sally Mayes is a veteran of the small venue, with shows dating back decades and appearances in nearly every club in the city. Her absence has been keenly felt and fans should prepare themselves for a rollicking good time with her new concert series.

The first show being programmed in the new Sally Mayes residency is titled NOW AND THEN: The Teaser, and promises to give audiences a look at Sally's past, by way of shows she has done, arrangements she has sung, and stories she loves to tell, while also giving the crowd a taste of what is to come in what is sure to be one of the most popular residencies in the year to come.

Already excited about seeing a Sally Mayes show once more, Broadway World Cabaret has been doing a deep YouTube dive and coming to the surface with treasures. Enjoy a set of those treasures below and make reservations to the December 2nd, 9:30 pm performance of NOW AND THEN: The Teaser on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

1. I'm Still Here

2. You Fascinate Me So

3. Deconstructing Closer Than Ever

4. Save Me The Rose

5. A Trip To The Library

6. You're Aging Well