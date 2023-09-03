A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Merkin Hall

The American Songbook Association/Cabaret Scenes Magazine will present Betty Buckley with their Lifetime Achievement Award

By: Sep. 03, 2023

A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Merkin Hall

A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Merkin Hall The American Songbook Association announced, earlier this summer, that they would be honoring Betty Buckley in a gala celebration to take place on October 2nd at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center on West 67th Street in Manhattan.  Since their initial announcement there has been a series of exciting releases from the ASA, regarding the cast of the production.  With each new casting announcement, the buzz around NEW WAYS TO DREAM has grown greater and greater, and the Broadway World Cabaret staff has been enjoying a deep dive into YouTube in order to curate some videos of the cast of award-winning artists from Broadway, film and television, and cabaret and concert.  This will be the fourth time that the ASA/Cabaret Scenes Magazine has presented this Lifetime Achievement Award.

NEW WAYS TO DREAM will play October 2nd at 7:30 and will feature Ian Herman on piano, Seth Rudetsky on piano, Christian Jacob on piano, Mark McLean on drums, and
Tom Hubbard on bass.  Information and reservations can be accessed HERE.  Merkin Hall is at 129 West 67th Street Between Broadway and Amsterdam.

Visit the website for The American Songbook Association HERE and enjoy our video roundup showcasing the cast of NEW WAYS TO DREAM below.

F. Murray Abraham

Bryan Batt

Sandra Bernhard

Sharon Catherine Brown

Jason Robert Brown

Mario Cantone

Carolee Carmello

Patti Cohenour

Veanne Cox


Elizabeth A. Davis

Jerry Dixon


Rupert Holmes

Joe Iconis

Howard McGillin

Bonnie Milligan

Jesse Mueller


Donna Murphy


Orfeh

Ken Page

Christine Pedi

Kurt Peterson

Seth Rudetsky

Stephen Schwartz

Jennifer Simard

Rachel York

