A VERY TAMMY FAYMOUS CHRISTMAS is Coming to 54 Below This Holiday Season

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present New York’s riotous and raucous hairy drag queen TAMMY FAYMOUS (Alexander Kacala) in “A VERY TAMMY FAYMOUS CHRISTMAS” on Dec. 27, 2023. Tammy is ready to bring Christmas chaos to 54 Below, but will the ghosts of Studio 54 let her? Join in for a humorous and heartwarming night of spicy storytelling, spiced eggnog, and classic carols as Tammy tries to answer that age old question: Is “Die Hard” a holiday film?

“As a child, I loved Christmas, but also hated that time of year because it was always a tough time for my family to get through,” Faymous says. “Now as an adult, I’m doing my best to live in the joy of the holiday season while battling those blues that pop up, especially for queer people who still may feel like they don’t fit in. No matter what, this show is a celebration of the outsider in us all at Christmastime.”

Along with celebrated music director, Darnell White and some exciting special guests, the show’s music ranges from holiday standards to new interpretations of pop and rock hits. In between jingles, Tammy mixes and mingles with the crowd, offering vulnerable discoveries about her own sordid Christmas past and much more. Her wig may be a mess and her makeup may be running, but Christmas can’t be canceled when Tammy’s climbing the chimney.

TAMMY FAYMOUS in “A VERY TAMMY FAYMOUS CHRISTMAS” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $50-$65 ($56.50-$73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT TAMMY FAYMOUS

A hairy-chested drag queen who sings live, Faymous is a messy reincarnation desperately attempting to follow in the footsteps of cabaret icons Bridget Everett, Justin Vivian Bond, Martha Graham Cracker and Sandra Bernhard. The Tammy Faymous Cabaret is a 75-minute show with music. In between songs inspired by pop divas and rock stars, Tammy mixes and mingles with the crowd, flirting with trade while telling stories of her sordid travels. Against a backdrop of gentrified drag, Tammy declares herself a misfit, a rogue outsider who bemoans the success of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and other “tit clowns.”

In 2023, Faymous has mounted shows at Chelsea Table & Stage, City Winery, Red Eye and in Fire Island Pines at the iconic gay guesthouse Reflections. In a moment when drag is everywhere and seeing mainstream recognition thanks to "RuPaul's Drag Race," Tammy is attempting to break through that status quo in hopes to “MDFA: Make Drag Fun Again.” Her wig is a mess. Her makeup is terrible. It's all about the performance. She doesn't take herself too seriously, and loves engaging with the crowd and people in the audience like they are her own momma or a future lover. While she supports drag queen story hours for kids, this is most definitely not that so leave your babies at home.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.