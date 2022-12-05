'A Night With Davinia and Friends' Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The performance is on Thursday 8th December 2022 at 9pm.

Dec. 05, 2022  

'A Night with Davinia and Friends' will be a one night only event of tremendous singing and dancing as well as comedy sketches at the historic at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday 8th December. The titular Davinia Pace hails from the island of Malta where her success started young as a singer where she competed in the acclaimed Eurovision song contest.

Davinia's talents took her across Europe and the US both singing and acting which led her to the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts where she met the rest of her fabulous cast - Logan Schmucker, Marie-Louise Bosiner, Millie Gibbons, Karolina Larion and Alice Jamal. This truly will be a night to remember and a delightful way for those visiting NYC to get a taste of the glitz and glamour that New York City's theatre district offers.

Book your tickets now for a memorable evening at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11188432


