'A Night With Davinia and Friends' Comes to the Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week

'A Night with Davinia and Friends' will be a one night only event of tremendous singing and dancing as well as comedy sketches at the historic at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday 8th December. The titular Davinia Pace hails from the island of Malta where her success started young as a singer where she competed in the acclaimed Eurovision song contest.
Davinia's talents took her across Europe and the US both singing and acting which led her to the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts where she met the rest of her fabulous cast - Logan Schmucker, Marie-Louise Bosiner, Millie Gibbons, Karolina Larion and Alice Jamal. This truly will be a night to remember and a delightful way for those visiting NYC to get a taste of the glitz and glamour that New York City's theatre district offers.
Book your tickets now for a memorable evening at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11188432
Judi Mark reminds Don't Tell Mama that Gwen Verdon was MERELY MARVELOUS.
Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!; Hadestown; The Lucky Ones), Amber Gray (Macbeth, Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Grace McLean (Suffs, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; In The Green) and Margo Seibert (Octet, Rocky, In Transit) are scheduled to perform in a narrated concert of songs from Love The Struggle at Joe's Pub on tonight at 7 pm. The concert is currently sold out, but additional tickets may be released prior to the show.
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Collard & Rosenblatt's Collisions: The Launch on January 3rd at 9:30pm. Returning to 54 Below after sold-out two concerts in 2022, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to present an album launch concert for their newest album, Collisions.
Gloria Reuben sang some season material and some standards in a recent performance at 54 Below.
LOVE THE STRUGGLE Concert Featuring Amber Gray, Damon Daunno, and More to Play Joe's Pub Tonight
December 4, 2022
54 Below to Present Collard & Rosenblatt's COLLISIONS: THE LAUNCH Album Launch Concert in January
December 4, 2022
Michael Anthony Theatrical's LOUDER THAN WORDS To Play The Green Room 42
December 3, 2022
The Green Room 42 will bring Michael Anthony Theatrical's production of 'Louder Than Words' to New York City for a one night only engagement in The Broadway Rewind series. 'Louder Than Words', is a musical tribute to one of Broadway's most celebrated composers, Jonathan Larson. The performance will play Friday, December 9th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42.
Quentin Avery Brown to Present WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME at The Green Room 42 This Month
December 3, 2022
Quentin Avery Brown, from Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues will make his solo concert debut at Green Room 42 on December 12th at 9:30pm.
54 SINGS LADY GAGA And More Taking The Stage Next Week At 54 Below
December 2, 2022
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.