A Night Of Halloween Glamour Comes to the Triad Theater

Celebrate the spooky season by haunting The Triad Theater for a night of incredible live music with Manhattan's hottest jazz band, Fleur Seule. If you choose to appear dressed as your favorite movie star or character, you will be eligible to win one of three prizes in our costume contest! Special guest star, veteran cabaret entertainer and TV personality Nelson Aspen, will also offer some tricks and treats. Join us after the performance for a champagne toast with Allyson and Nelson, and be sure to pose for some glamour shots with our photographer to take the magic home with you.

Fleur Seule will be led by their songstress, Allyson Briggs, who has dug deep to find bewitchingly beautiful jazz and big band songs to make your Halloween weekend memorable, musical, and glamorous!

Allyson Briggs has created an eclectic cocktail of high-class music, topped with the glamour of a bygone era. From Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Rainbow Room and Birdland Jazz Club, she has brought her incredible voice to lead Fleur Seule to delight audiences around the world. Fleur Seule is a retro jazz band with 7 languages of repertoire and many classic styles of music, that transports audiences to their favorite musical memories. The Fleur Seule experience is a mixture of the most beloved music, with sounds of soothing Karen Carpenter and vibrant Ella Fitzgerald, to the infectious Peggy Lee and diverse Linda Ronstadt. Their range is unmatched and the joy they bring is contagious. See who Michael Feinstein calls “One of the most incredible talents out there today” and experience Fleur Seule for yourself. With over 300 performances per year, Allyson Briggs is one of New York's most in demand vocalists, and has shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Michael Feinstein, Ciara Renée, Adam Levine, Catherine Russell, Jeremy Jordan, and Luba Mason.

Sunday, October 29th

6:00PM

Tickets: $35 online, $40 at the door

2 item minimum

Menu of light bites and drinks available.

Triad Theater

158 West 72nd Street

New York, NY 10023

https://triadnyc.com/

Look for the Livestream ticket option and join the party from anywhere in the world!

Approx Running Time: 75+ Minutes

Genre: Jazz, Glam, Halloween, International, Live Music

