A Night Of Halloween Glamour Comes to the Triad Theater

The event is on Sunday, October 29th at 6pm.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert Photo 1 CALIFORNIA DREAMS TV Band To Reunite
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Will Encore At 54 Below On September 9th Photo 3 Seth Sikes Streisand Show Will Encore
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 4 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically

A Night Of Halloween Glamour Comes to the Triad Theater

A Night Of Halloween Glamour Comes to the Triad Theater

Celebrate the spooky season by haunting The Triad Theater for a night of incredible live music with Manhattan's hottest jazz band, Fleur Seule. If you choose to appear dressed as your favorite movie star or character, you will be eligible to win one of three prizes in our costume contest! Special guest star, veteran cabaret entertainer and TV personality Nelson Aspen, will also offer some tricks and treats. Join us after the performance for a champagne toast with Allyson and Nelson, and be sure to pose for some glamour shots with our photographer to take the magic home with you. 

Fleur Seule will be led by their songstress, Allyson Briggs, who has dug deep to find bewitchingly beautiful jazz and big band songs to make your Halloween weekend memorable, musical, and glamorous!

Allyson Briggs has created an eclectic cocktail of high-class music, topped with the glamour of a bygone era. From Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Rainbow Room and Birdland Jazz Club, she has brought her incredible voice to lead Fleur Seule to delight audiences around the world. Fleur Seule is a retro jazz band with 7 languages of repertoire and many classic styles of music, that transports audiences to their favorite musical memories. The Fleur Seule experience is a mixture of the most beloved music, with sounds of soothing Karen Carpenter and vibrant Ella Fitzgerald, to the infectious Peggy Lee and diverse Linda Ronstadt. Their range is unmatched and the joy they bring is contagious. See who Michael Feinstein calls “One of the most incredible talents out there today” and experience Fleur Seule for yourself. With over 300 performances per year, Allyson Briggs is one of New York's most in demand vocalists, and has shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Michael Feinstein, Ciara Renée, Adam Levine, Catherine Russell, Jeremy Jordan, and Luba Mason.

Sunday, October 29th
6:00PM 

Tickets: $35 online, $40 at the door

2 item minimum

Menu of light bites and drinks available. 

Triad Theater
158 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

https://triadnyc.com/

Look for the Livestream ticket option and join the party from anywhere in the world!

Approx Running Time: 75+ Minutes
Genre: Jazz, Glam, Halloween, International, Live Music

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Lineup Closes Out August Photo
The Lineup Closes Out August

The seasons are about to change but one thing never changes: the quality of THE LINEUP.

2
Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents 750th Showcase Celebration at Dont Tell Mama, Headlined by Broad Photo
Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents 750th Showcase Celebration at Don't Tell Mama, Headlined by Broadway's Ashley Wool

After 16 years, Seth Bisen-Hersh will produce, emcee and accompany his 750th weekly showcase at renowned midtown cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 at 7PM.

3
FALLING, A Cabaret Comes to The Green Room 42 Photo
FALLING, A Cabaret Comes to The Green Room 42

Russell & Rose Productions has announced their first ever show, Falling. Falling, a cabaret, takes you through the stages of a relationship, from the first date to being strangers again.

4
988: A CABARET FOR SUICIDE AWARENESS to Play The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
988: A CABARET FOR SUICIDE AWARENESS to Play The Green Room 42 This Month

In honor of Suicide Awareness Month, The Green Room 42 will host “988: A Cabaret for Suicide Awareness” to benefit AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO

Recommended For You