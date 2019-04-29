54 SONGS. 54 SINGERS. 54 SECONDS EACH. Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

Back by popular demand after a wildly successful first edition in 2018, 54/54/54 features the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.

This year's cast includes Preston Max Allen, Kathryn Allison, Megan Amram, Max Ash, Baethoven, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Nicholas Barasch, Ally Bonino, Melanie Brook, Todd Buonopane, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Andrew R. Butler, Max Crumm, Yurel Echezarreta, Latoya Edwards, Danny Feldman, Kaitlyn Frank, Remy Germinario, F. Michael Haynie, Dee Hoty, Diana Huey, Joe Iconis, Troy Iwata, Storm Lever, Charlotte Maltby, Cheech Manohar, Kate Marilley, Molly Model, Alexis Molnar, Eric William Morris, Marissa Mulder, Taylor Ortega, Katerina Papacostas, Aubrey Peeples, Louis Peitzman, Ariane Rinehart, Heath Saunders, Ben Schrager, Adam B. Shapiro, Phil Sloves, Philip Jackson Smith, Lianah Sta. Ana, Emerson Steele, Daniel Tepper, Ben Thornewill, Debbie Christine Tjong, Jared Weiss, Keith White, Angela Wildflower, Ari McKay Wilford, Zack Zadek, Wesley Zurick, and more.

Musical Direction/produced by Ben Caplan. Created/produced/directed by Philip Romano.

Tickets and more info available now at 54below.com/54.





