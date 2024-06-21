54 SINGS VULFPECK Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Delaney Brown (Jagged Little Pill), André Jordan (Diana), Sean Steele (Kinky Boots), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman), and more in 54 Sings Vulfpeck on July 23 at 9:30 PM. “It Gets Funkier” at 54 Below for an evening celebrating the songs of Vulfpeck. No need to “Wait For The Moment” as tonight, it’s here! Wait and see what surprises we have in our “Back Pocket” and join us on our quest to “Dean Town”.

Since being founded in 2011, Vulfpeck has become one of the first bands to sell out Madison Square Garden without a manager or backing label. Come enjoy some of the best voices of theater today breathing new energy into funky Vulfpeck favorites!

Music directed by Noah Turner, a New York-based pianist, music director, and arranger. Recently he has worked as an associate music director on the international tour of The Sound of Music in Manila, music assistant on Joy the Musical (with music supervisor Andy Einhorn), and music director/conductor of the Jersey Boys 2nd national tour. Noah received his Master’s degree in Collaborative Piano from NYU Steinhardt, where he studied with Stan Tucker, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Composition from SUNY Fredonia.



54 Sings Vulfpeck plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 23, 2024 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

