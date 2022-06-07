54 SINGS SAD GIRL SONGS Will Stream Live This Month

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Samantha Pauly, Kyra Kennedy and more in 54 Sings Sad Girl Songs streaming live on June 26th at 9:45PM ET from Feinstein's/54 Below. We all have the sad girl playlist we blare in our rooms alone "When The Party's Over." Join Broadway's best as they perform the songs every main character knows "All Too Well." Water your plants, grab your tote bag, and join this star-studded cast for a night of songs that make you want to let it all out! Featuring all of your favorites from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde, and more, this is an evening no astrology and oat-milk lover can miss!

Featuring: Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Mad Ones), Hailee Kaleem (Paradise Square), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Alexis LaBarba (Recording artist, "waves"), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music national tour) Samantha Pauly (SIX The Musical), Merrill Peiffer (Mamma Mia!), Natalie Powers (Fiddler on the Roof), Caroline Rial ("The Voice"), Abrielle Scharff (Singer/songwriter), Joy Woods (SIX The Musical). Produced by Charlie Sirmaian and assistant produced by Kyle Goold. Music direction by Danny Bernstein.

54 Sings Sad Girl Songs is being streamed online through BroadwayWorld Events. There is a $15 ticket charge and an additional ticketing fee of $3.50 will be added at check out by BroadwayWorld Events. Tickets to the livestream can be purchased directly here. The live performance of 54 Sings Sad Girl Songs plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 26th at 9:30PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum for the live performance. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.